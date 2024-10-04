Galaxy Ring too expensive? Your health insurance might help with that

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Ring is now eligible in the US for FSA and HSA funds.

These accounts let people set aside pre-tax income for medical expenses.

Samsung joins other smart rings like Oura’s in this program.

Change is slow to come to the wearables market, but over the past few years we’ve noticed one segment in particular really starting to pick up steam, and today there are plenty of great smart rings for you to choose from. Just like smartwatches, though, these wearables can get very expensive, very fast, so shoppers are going to be looking for any break they can catch. Thankfully, this product segment in particular can tap into a pretty sweet deal, and Samsung’s new Galaxy Ring just found itself eligible.

We’re talking about pre-tax health savings, available in the US as a flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings accounts (HSA). With these, people can pay for medical expenses that aren’t already covered by their insurance with income that’s set aside before the government takes its regular cut. It’s not exactly “free” money, but when you’re paying for authorized medical expenses, it makes your dollar stretch a whole lot further.

One of the many cool things about smart rings is that their limited feature set and health-tracking capabilities can make them eligible to count as medical devices under FSA and HSA rules — we’ve already looked at how the Oura Ring can take advantage of these programs, for example. Now, Samsung shares that the government has given the thumbs-up for the use of FSA and HSA funds towards the Galaxy Ring (via 9to5Google).

Samsung Galaxy Ring Samsung Galaxy Ring Lightweight, comfortable build • Convenient case-style charger with built-in battery • No subscription fee MSRP: $399.99 Fancy Titanium ring, with fancy sensors The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a leap into a new device segment for Samsung. Available in nine sizes 5 through 13, this jewelry-inspired wearable is packed with sensors to track your health and fitness, and some basic controls for your smartphone. Designed for 24/7 wear. See price at Amazon

You might want to double check with your plan’s administrator, but it looks like all you need to do is purchase a Galaxy Ring through normal channels, and then submit the details of that purchase to your FSA or HSA plan. If you’ve got the funds available, you should be eligible for reimbursement.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments