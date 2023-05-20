Is the Oura Ring HSA or FSA eligible?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Oura Ring helps users monitor their health, build better habits, and accomplish wellness goals. With a variety of sensors, it provides dedicated activity and sleep tracking plus insights into how your body is recovering. But do these tools qualify the device for reimbursement with your health savings account? The answer isn’t a simple yes or no Find out if your Oura Ring purchase is HSA or FSA eligible below.

HSA and FSA eligibility As a general rule, you cannot purchase a fitness tracker using a consumer-directed healthcare account. The IRS does not inherently consider such devices medically necessary. That being said, you may be able to use your HSA or FSA account to purchase a fitness tracker if you can provide a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN) to your benefits administrators.

An LMN states you plan to use the purchase for a legitimate medical condition. For example, a person could use their tracker to combat obesity. In such special circumstances, fitness trackers can be deemed medically necessary. However, not every submitted claim gets approved. If your LMN is accepted, you can use your HSA or FSA account to purchase a fitness tracker. This would include the Oura Ring as HSA or FSA eligible.

FAQS

What is the newest model Oura Ring? The newest Oura Ring available is the Oura Ring 3.

How much does the Oura Ring cost? Pricing for the Oura Ring 3 starts at $299. Access to all the features the platform has to offer also requires an additional subscription fee of $5.99/month.

Comments