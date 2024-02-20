Galaxy Ring launch window leaked, could pack plenty of features

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Ring will reportedly launch at an Unpacked event in the second half of July.

It’s also believed that the smart ring offers ECG functionality, blood flow measurement, and more.

Samsung teased its long-rumored Galaxy Ring at the Galaxy S24 series launch last month. Now, it looks like we’ve got more information about the upcoming wearable.

ET News (h/t: Revegnus on X) reports that the Galaxy Ring is scheduled to launch at an Unpacked event in the second half of July. This event will presumably see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 revealed too.

The outlet adds that the smart ring will offer ECG functionality and “blood flow measurement.” Furthermore, it’s believed that the ring supports wireless payments and will allow you to control other devices (ostensibly smart home gadgets).

ET News also asserts that the Galaxy Ring will be available in eight sizes. The device is apparently in the prototype production stage and will purportedly shift to full-scale mass production in the second quarter of the year.

Either way, a July launch window would broadly fit with a Samsung executive’s claim on LinkedIn. The executive noted that the Galaxy Ring was scheduled for launch in the second half of the year.

