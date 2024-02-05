Samsung exec says you'll have to wait a while for Galaxy Ring launch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A Samsung executive has narrowed down the Galaxy Ring’s launch window.

The executive stated that the smart ring would be available in the second half of 2024.

Samsung revealed the Galaxy S24 phones at its Unpacked event last month, but it also used the occasion to confirm the existence of the Galaxy Ring wearable. The company only gave us a few details, but it looks like we’ve now got a vague launch window.

Samsung executive Daniel Seung Lee noted on LinkedIn (h/t: SamMobile) that the Galaxy Ring would launch in the second half of 2024. Check out the screenshot below.

This is indeed a vague launch window, but it means we shouldn’t expect a surprise launch at Mobile World Congress (MWC) later this month. In saying so, we do wonder whether Samsung will hold a standalone launch event or if it will fully launch the Galaxy Ring at its Unpacked foldable event. Samsung’s Unpacked event for its Flip and Fold devices typically takes place in August.

The stated launch window also comes months after a Korean outlet claimed that the Galaxy Ring might only launch in 2025 if Samsung seeks medical approval for the device.

Either way, the Galaxy Ring is looking like an ambitious new entry into the smart ring market. Samsung hinted at Samsung Health integration during the event, while analyst Avi Greengart confirmed the wearable would be available in three finishes and in ring sizes up to 13.

