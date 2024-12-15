Galaxy Unpacked 2025 date leaked alongside full announcement lineup

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The exact date and announcement lineup for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event has leaked.

According to the information, Samsung will host the Galaxy S25 series launch on January 22 at 20 AM PT.

The company is also expected to reveal more information about Project Moohan at the event.

We’re cruising in mid-December, that means the next big tech launch event is not far away. Samsung has a tradition of launching its S series flagships at the beginning of the year and 2025 should be no different. Multiple leaks have already preempted a January launch for the Galaxy S25 series and we now have another one that reveals the exact date for Samsung’s highly anticipated Unpacked event.

According to tipster Alvin on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung will announce the Galaxy S25 trio at its first Galaxy Unpacked launch of the year on January 22, 2025. The leak also goes on to reveal that the event will kick off in San Jose, California at precisely 10 AM PT (1 PM ET).

Furthermore, the leak lists down all the announcements Samsung plans to make at the launch event. There’s, of course, the phones — the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, if you were expecting to see Samsung’s recently announced Project Moohan Android XR headset, you might be in for some disappointment.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 📅 : January 22nd, 2025

🕙 : 10 a.m. PT

📍 : San Jose, California

• Galaxy S25

• Galaxy S25+

• Galaxy S25 Ultra

While the Extended Reality device is confirmed to launch in 2025, the first Galaxy Unpacked event might not be where Samsung decides to release it. It’s likely that the company does not want to overshadow the launch of its flagship phones with a simultaneous launch of a brand new product category.

Not all is lost though, the tipster shares that Samsung will tease Project Moohan at the Galaxy S25 launch event. It’s possible that we’ll finally get to know the marketing name for the headset, given that Project Moohan is just a codename. Samsung could also go ahead and tease a launch timeframe for the device to keep the momentum going for it throughout the year. Our guess is that the headset will finally launch alongside Samsung’s next set of foldable phones sometime in July next year.

