Samsung could expand its Galaxy Ring options next month, literally
- Samsung could soon offer the Galaxy Ring in sizes 14 and 15, too.
- These new sizes are expected to go live in January.
- There’s no clarity on whether the sizing kit will also be updated to add these new sizes.
The Samsung Galaxy Ring generated a lot of hype before its launch. Still, it kind of fizzled out once users realized the device was essentially a fitness tracker, even if it compared well against competitors like the Oura Ring 4. Samsung does want more people to try out the ring, but one factor holding some people back could be the size of the ring. The company could soon fix this with additional ring sizes, arriving as early as next month.
Leaker Max Jambor mentions on X (previously known as Twitter) that new sizes for the Galaxy Ring will be available in January. These are sizes 14 and 15, with codenames SM-Q514 and SM-Q515 and an inner diameter of 23mm and 23.8mm, respectively.
The Samsung Galaxy Ring already comes in nine distinct sizes: Size 5 through 13. Here are the inner diameters for the existing Galaxy Ring sizes:
|Size
|Inner Diameter
5
15.7mm
6
16.5mm
7
17.3mm
8
18.2mm
9
18.9mm
10
19.8mm
11
20.5mm
12
21.4mm
13
22.2mm
Samsung also offers a sizing kit so interested customers can find out what ring size will fit them the best before spending money on a Galaxy Ring. It’s not immediately clear if Samsung will also offer these ring sizes in its sizing kit, but it seems apparent that it would.
Unlike smartwatches with straps that can be freely adjusted and swapped, sizing a smart ring is an integral part of the purchase process. If the smart ring is too small, the user will not be able to put their finger in; too large, and it will not fit snugly for accurate measurements. Most smart rings do not have any margin for adjustment, so you must know what size you are before committing to a ring.
If the largest Galaxy Ring size were too small for you, this would undoubtedly be good news. Would you be interested in the Galaxy Ring’s new sizes when they come out? Let us know in the comments below!