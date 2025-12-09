Galaxy Ring 2 may not happen soon, and here's why

TL;DR Samsung is unlikely to announce a Galaxy Ring 2 during its February 2026 Unpacked event.

The company is reportedly reevaluating its wearable ring product due to poor sales and technological limitations.

An ongoing patent dispute with Oura adds further uncertainty around the fate of any successor device.

The Galaxy Ring was a highly anticipated fitness wearable, but aside from occasional controversy, the market reception to the smart ring has been comparatively tepid. Although Samsung hasn’t forgotten the Galaxy Ring, we haven’t spotted any leaks about a potential successor, despite the smart ring being over a year and a half old. As it turns out, the future of a potential Galaxy Ring 2 is still up in the air.

According to a report from Korea JoongAng Daily (h/t Android Police) citing unnamed industry sources, Samsung is not expected to unveil a Galaxy Ring 2 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event in February 2026. The company is reportedly reassessing its strategy for the Galaxy Ring, although it is unlikely to abandon the form factor entirely due to its unique advantages in health data tracking.

The report also discusses Samsung’s patent dispute with Oura. The dispute began last month when Oura filed a complaint with the US International Trade Commission, requesting a sales ban against Samsung (and other smart ring makers) due to patent infringement. Samsung filed a lawsuit this month in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, accusing Oura of patent infringement and seeking damages and an injunction. Samsung had also filed a preemptive non-infringement suit against Oura before the Galaxy Ring’s launch, asserting that it did not infringe on Oura’s patents.

While the report does not join the dots between the patent dispute and Samsung’s reassessment of its smart ring strategy, one can’t help but read it in that light. The patent dispute alone will not dissuade such a large company, but coupled with poor sales and technological limitations of the smart ring hardware platform, it’s easy to see why the Galaxy Ring 2 may not be Samsung’s top priority at the moment, especially when it has more potential to explore with its other successful wearables like Galaxy Watches. If you were hoping for a Galaxy Ring successor, you shouldn’t be holding your breath for it.

