Samsung wants the Galaxy Ring 2 to fix its predecessor's biggest weaknesses

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report claims that the release date for the Galaxy Ring 2 has been pushed to early 2027.

The speed of market growth, the launch schedule of flagship products, and marketing are cited as reasons for the delay.

Samsung is reportedly aiming to extend battery life up to 10 days.

Samsung began its foray into the smart ring market almost two years ago. Despite reports suggesting that Samsung has been reassessing its strategy for the Galaxy Ring, a successor does appear to be in the works. Just don’t expect the Galaxy Ring 2 to be announced this year.

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According to ET News, industry sources say that a Galaxy Ring 2 launch in 2026 is now virtually impossible. Samsung is now reportedly aiming for a launch in early 2027. The speed of growth for the smart ring market, the launch schedule of flagship products, and marketing are cited as reasons for the delay.

“It is highly likely that the Galaxy Ring 2 will be unveiled in early next year,” one of the outlet’s sources claims. “I understand that the successor product is focusing on improving battery life, comfort, and sensor accuracy.”

It’s further reported that the Galaxy Ring 2 is being developed to address the Galaxy Ring’s biggest weaknesses. This includes making the smart ring thinner, lighter, and more comfortable. Additionally, it’s said that the tech giant wants to extend the battery life, going from a maximum of seven days to a maximum of nine to 10 days.

The health functions are also getting some attention. Samsung is reportedly looking to add more advanced body temperature sensors, improve sleep analysis accuracy, and expand insights related to cardiovascular health. Non-invasive blood glucose technology is also under consideration, but there are some hurdles in the way, like gaining regulatory approval.

The final part of the report mentions that Samsung’s strategy is to turn its smart ring into a personal health management platform by combining Galaxy AI and Samsung Health. The goal is to have the Galaxy Ring track sleep and daily health over extended periods, while the Galaxy Watch would handle exercise, notification, and app functions.

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