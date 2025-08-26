US smart rings are getting more limited. Here are the 4 best ones you can still buy

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If you’ve been thinking about buying a smart ring, your options are getting smaller. Over the weekend, Oura announced that the United States International Trade Commission (aka the ITC) ruled against RingConn and Ultrahuman for patent infringements against Oura. As a result, both RingConn and Ultrahuman have been issued cease-and-desist orders to stop selling their smart rings in the US.

Although RingConn and Ultrahuman may not be the biggest names in the smart ring world, they have been two of the most reliable alternatives to the Oura Ring. However, now that both companies’ future in the US is in limbo, buying a RingConn or Ultrahuman smart ring may not be the best choice.

If you live in the United States and are in the market for a new smart ring, here are your best choices in light of the ITC’s order against RingConn and Ultrahuman.

What do you think is the best smart ring you can buy in the US? 11 votes Oura Ring 4 9 % Samsung Galaxy Ring 45 % Amazfit Helio Ring 9 % Circular Ring 2 9 % A RingConn or Ultrahuman ring, even after the ITC order 27 % Other (let us know in the commnets) 0 %

Oura Ring 4

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

This first pick is an obvious choice, but for most people, it remains the best smart ring available. The Oura Ring 4 was released last October as the long-awaited successor to the Oura Ring 3, and it’s just about as perfect a smart ring as we’ve seen.

The Oura Ring 4 is a good-looking smart ring. It comes in a wide variety of colors, has a smoother design than the previous model, and is very comfortable, too. It’s on the thicker side compared to other smart rings, and we found it was prone to scratches in our testing. It’s not the absolute best smart ring hardware out there, but it’s good.

What really makes the Oura Ring 4 worth the price of admission is its software. Of all the smart rings we’ve tested, Oura’s mobile app is, by far, the best in the business. The way Oura breaks down your readiness, sleep, and activity is both approachable and insightful. The Oura Ring 4 tracks a lot of data, but unlike other smart rings, it actually presents it to you in a way that can be legitimately helpful. Whether it’s showing how your body reacts to different stressors or revealing long-term trends in your health, Oura — more than any other smart ring brand — does an excellent job of helping you understand what’s happening with your body.

That first-class health tracking experience comes at a high cost, however. In addition to the Oura Ring 4’s $349 starting price, you’ll also need to pay $6/month to unlock all of Oura’s health features. If you want the best smart ring experience available in 2025 and aren’t concerned with adding another monthly subscription to your life, the Oura Ring 4 really is worth it.

Oura Ring 4 Oura Ring 4 Thinner design • Refreshed app experience • Smarter health sensing MSRP: $399.00 The top smart ring gets an upgrade. The Oura Ring 4 is the biggest rival to the Samsung Galaxy Ring. The new generation features upgraded hardware and a sleeker design and pairs with a refreshed Oura app for an improved software experience. See price at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Your second-best choice for a US smart ring is the Samsung Galaxy Ring. Compared to the Oura Ring, the Galaxy Ring has some notable shortcomings — namely, unreliable sleep and heart rate tracking, as well as less-than-stellar battery life. However, for the right person, the Galaxy Ring can be a really good choice.

One of the biggest perks of the Galaxy Ring is its integration with the rest of Samsung’s hardware ecosystem. Since the Galaxy Ring pairs with the same Samsung Health app as Samsung’s Galaxy Watches, it’s one of the only major smart rings in the US where you can wear a smartwatch and a smart ring that both feed data to the same health app. For example, if you wear a Galaxy Watch 8 and a Galaxy Ring, you can see all your health data in one place, as opposed to having it split between two apps.

Additionally, wearing a Galaxy Ring paired to a Samsung phone unlocks some pretty cool features. There’s a double-tap gesture that allows you to pinch your fingers to take a picture with your phone, and you can find your lost Galaxy Ring in the Samsung Find app. You also need a Samsung phone to use some more advanced health features, such as AI-powered health tips.

Pair all of that with an impressively thin and lightweight design — plus no monthly subscription — and if you have a Samsung phone and/or a Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Ring is a fantastic option. People outside of the Samsung ecosystem are probably served better by the Oura Ring, but if you live in the Samsung world, the Galaxy Ring can be a great fit.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Samsung Galaxy Ring Lightweight, comfortable build • Convenient case-style charger with built-in battery • No subscription fee MSRP: $399.99 Fancy Titanium ring, with fancy sensors The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a leap into a new device segment for Samsung. Available in nine sizes 5 through 13, this jewelry-inspired wearable is packed with sensors to track your health and fitness, and some basic controls for your smartphone. Designed for 24/7 wear. See price at Amazon

Amazfit Helio Ring

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Oura and Samsung are the two most well-known smart rings in the US, but even following the RingConn and Ultrahuman ban, that doesn’t mean they’re your only options. If you don’t want to go with Oura or Samsung, you may want to consider the Amazfit Helio Ring.

In so many regards, the Amazfit Helio is about as good as it gets for a budget smart ring. It has a lightweight and stylish design, all of the standard health features you’d expect, and offers a similar benefit to the Galaxy Ring. If you also wear an Amazfit smartwatch, the Helio Ring connects to the same Zepp Life app, giving you one health platform for your smartwatch and smart ring. Zepp Life isn’t on the same level as the Oura app, but for basic fitness tracking, it absolutely gets the job done. The best part? All features are available for use without a monthly subscription.

Given all of that, is there any reason not to buy the Amazfit Helio Ring, especially when it costs just $200? Yes, and it’s a big one. Currently, the Helio Ring is only available in three ring sizes: 12, 10, and 8. Those sizes may work for some people, but they’re nowhere near as accommodating as the eleven and twelve size options offered by the Galaxy Ring and Oura Ring 4, respectively.

It’s unfortunate that this limited sizing means so many people are excluded from the Amazfit Helio Ring. However, if one of the three sizes fits you, the Helio Ring is one of the best budget smart rings available — especially given the uncertain future of RingConn in the US.

Amazfit Helio Ring Amazfit Helio Ring Small, lightweight form factor • Useful sleep and readiness data • Seamless integration with Amazfit smartwatches MSRP: $199.99 A smart ring with tight integration with Amazfit smartwatches. The Amazfit Helio Ring is a lightweight, comfortable fitness tracker that offers background data collection to anyone not interested in wearing a smartwatch around the clock, but also offers extra features for existing Amazfit smartwatch users looking to double down. See price at Amazon

Circular Ring 2

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

My last recommendation is a bit of a dark horse, but I felt it was worth including anyway — with the proper disclaimers. The Circular Ring 2 was announced earlier this year at CES, and it looks like a pretty incredible follow-up to Circular’s previous smart ring attempts. For the Ring 2, Circular is promising ECG support, FDA-cleared AFib detection, an AI health coach, eight days of battery life, and more. On paper, there’s not much to dislike.

However, the Circular Ring 2 shouldn’t be your first choice quite yet. We haven’t yet reviewed the Circular Ring 2, so we can’t speak to how good or bad it is. Furthermore, the ring is still technically in its crowdfunding phase. Circular has completed mass manufacturing of the Ring 2 and says units are shipping in August, so it shouldn’t be long before regular sales begin.

Finally, we weren’t all that impressed by the company’s previous model, the Circular Ring Slim. The Circular Ring 2 does look like an overwhelmingly positive upgrade, but there’s clearly a lot the Ring 2 needs to address/fix.

Still, given how limited your choices for US smart rings are, I think it’s worth keeping an eye on the Circular Ring 2. It’s not one you should necessarily buy right now, but it might be one day soon.

Should you buy a RingConn or Ultrahuman ring while you still can?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Despite the ITC’s sales ban, at the time of publication, RingConn and Ultrahuman’s smart rings are still available to purchase from Amazon and the companies’ respective websites. Given that, you might be tempted to buy a RingConn Gen 2 Air or Ultrahuman Ring Air while you still can.

In an email to Android Authority, Ultrahuman confirmed that its smart rings will remain available via its website through October 21, 2025, and at third-party retailers after that date. RingConn hasn’t responded yet, but we imagine the company finds itself in a similar situation.

However, even though you can still buy RingConn and Ultrahuman’s smart rings, I’m not sure that’s the best move — at least not right now.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The truth of the matter is that we aren’t sure how this cease-and-desist order will ultimately pan out. We don’t know if/when sales will permanently stop at all retailers. More importantly, we don’t know if this order will have any impact on after-sales support, warranties, or other aspects of RingConn and Ultrahuman smart rings in the US.

Because of this, you’re better off buying smart rings from other brands. Or, if you’re dead set on getting a ring from RingConn or Ultrahuman, wait until we know what all of the next steps look like following the ITC’s decision.

RingConn and Ultrahuman make really good smart rings, and any absence of theirs in the US is far from ideal. However, until the dust has fully settled on this ITC and Oura drama, it’s in your best interest to wait and see how it fully shakes out before you buy a ring from either company.

Follow