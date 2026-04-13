One UI 9 leak suggests Samsung is listening to our software complaints

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A new One UI 9 leak has revealed smart suggestion pills above the photo editor let you apply quick fixes instantly.

The “About phone” screen could also get a cleaner, more compact layout.

The Settings app’s search bar might be getting a facelift with smooth, elastic animations that make navigating feel more polished.

Samsung’s next big software update isn’t supposed to land until July, but leaks about One UI 9 have already surfaced. Early hints pointed to big changes for the Now Bar and widgets, new accessibility features, and even the phone repair process. A fresh leak hints that Samsung is planning to change how you use your Galaxy device by making the interface simpler, quicker, and more intuitive.

One of the interesting changes you’ll see is in the photo editor. According to SammyGuru, Samsung is focusing on AI-powered editing suggestions, with One UI 9 potentially adding smart suggestion pills above the input field.

Depending on the photo you choose, the system will suggest quick edits you can use with just one tap.

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The About phone section also appears to be getting a much-needed diet. Right now, Samsung shows a large image of your device at the top of the page. In One UI 9, that image appears smaller and is moved to the top-left corner.

With this change, important details like your device name, model number, and serial number will appear next to the icon. Other information, such as your IMEI and phone number, will be listed just below.

Even the basic parts of the operating system are being updated. The Settings app search bar is presumably getting a major animation upgrade. Currently, the search bar feels a bit plain, but in One UI 9, it will expand and collapse with a smooth, flexible motion similar to what you see in stock Android.

We’ll know more about all the new features once the One UI 9 beta begins. If Samsung sticks to the July release, Galaxy users won’t have to wait long to get their hands on these updates.

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