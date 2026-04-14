Samsung may have revealed stable One UI 8.5 launch date for Galaxy S25

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A Samsung customer support agent has given an apparent launch window for stable One UI 8.5.

The agent reports that the stable update could be released globally around May 4.

You should be skeptical of this claim, though, as support agents might not be privy to an exact launch date.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series launched with One UI 8.5, but owners of older phones have waited for a while to get their hands on the stable software. However, it sounds like we now have a tentative date for stable One UI 8.5 on the Galaxy S25 series.

Twitter user @MatthewReiter05 (via tipster @theonecid) shared a screenshot from Samsung support that apparently reveals a launch date for stable One UI 8.5 on older phones like the Galaxy S25 series. Check out the image below.

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The Samsung support agent suggested that the stable One UI 8.5 rollout could begin on April 30 in Korea, followed by a global and US rollout around May 4. In other words, it seems like we’ve got just over three weeks to go.

However, we should stress that communications from customer support agents should be taken with a big pinch of salt in situations like this. Update schedules are subject to change due to unforeseen software issues. So it’s entirely possible that the disclosed launch windows are incorrect.

Furthermore, support agents might not be privy to this kind of information, either, and they could be relying on unofficial sources. In fact, tipster Tarun Vats previously claimed an April 30 release date in Korea followed by a May 4 global launch.

In any event, this news comes as Samsung brings the One UI 8.5 beta to even older devices. These phones include the Galaxy A35, Galaxy A55, and Galaxy Z5 foldables.

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