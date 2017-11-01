We’ve seen an influx of premium Android phones in the past month or so with the likes of the Google Pixel 2, Huawei Mate 10, LG V30 and Galaxy Note 8. As with the release of any new phones, issues tend to surface in the early days of their launch — something that Google has been feeling the full force of recently.

But Samsung’s latest flagship hasn’t escaped complaints. According to comments on the US Samsung Community page (via Android Police), the Galaxy Note 8 is freezing when users try to open certain apps.

The person who began the thread suggested that this was related to calling, but there are dozens of responses suggesting that the freezing can occur in many circumstances. The majority of these suggest the Contacts app is usually involved, however, so the bug may lie somewhere there.

By the looks of things, it doesn’t matter which carrier a person is with or which Note 8 variant they have. What’s more, uninstalling apps, clearing the cache and factory resets don’t provide a long-term solution to the problem.

As far as a fix goes, you can temporarily get your Note 8 up and running again by doing a hard reset, but it’s a mighty inconvenient to have your phone completely disabled just when trying to do something like make a call.

A Samsung Mod has reached out to say that you can contact your regional Samsung support to arrange an “evaluation and repair,” if necessary. You can call 1-800-726-7864 for US devices, or go here for non-US devices. Alternatively, hit up the dedicated community page to report the issue yourself.