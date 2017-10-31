Android World claims that the beta will arrive in two parts: first in North America, the UK, and South Korea, before finding its way to China, France, Germany, India, Poland, and Spain sometime later. Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus owners can sign up to the beta program in the Galaxy Beta Program app available from Samsung’s Galaxy Apps store (you’ll need a Samsung account). Like last year, access may be restricted based which carrier you’re on, but if you’re accepted, you should be able to play with the work-in-progress version of Oreo for the next couple of months (once it officially arrives). This is still speculation, for now, so we’ll update this page once we receive confirmation from Samsung. Catch up on all the previous S8 and S8 Plus update news below.
Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Android update tracker page. This page covers all major U.S. carriers with a quick reference table for each and a log with links to further details. It will be regularly updated with the latest Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus update information.
The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus receive their updates simultaneously – or at least very close together. For this reason, they both appear here on this update page. Also, note that we won’t be covering general security patches in our list.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Android update
The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus arrived in April, 2017 running Android 7.0 Nougat with Samsung’s Grace UX skin. These devices should be among the first Samsung phones to receive Android Oreo, as well as the major software update in 2018, Android P.
Since release, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have received a few updates in the US, mainly to address bugs and other issues (such as the red screen problem). Most recently, the devices received updates to its Bixby functionality.
Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus update US
|Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8 Plus updates - US
|Android 7.0
|Android 7.1.1
|Android 8.0
|Verizon
|Yes
|TBA
|TBA
|AT&T
|Yes
|TBA
|TBA
|T-Mobile
|Yes
|TBA
|TBA
|Sprint
|Yes
|TBA
|TBA
Verizon Galaxy S8 (G950V) and Galaxy S8 Plus (SM-G955V) update:
- June 12, 2017, Verizon rolls out upgrades to the Bixby digital assistant and SD card functionality, as appeared in May for Sprint and T-Mobile owners.
- May 12, 2017, Verizon deploys update for the Galaxy S8 red display issue.
AT&T Galaxy S8 (SM-G950A) and Galaxy S8 Plus (SM-G955A) update:
- June 14, 2017: AT&T becomes the last major US carrier to roll out fixes for a micro SD card problem, as well as Bixby improvements.
- May 9, 2017: Red screen fix rolls out to AT&T Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus owners.
T-Mobile Galaxy S8 (SM-G950T) and Galaxy S8 Plus (SM-G955T) update:
- May 9, 2017: Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus owners on T-Mobile receive red display tint fix.
- May 7, 2017: T-Mobile rolls out an update to improve SD card stability on the S8 and S8 Plus, as well as a small Bixby upgrade.
Sprint Galaxy S8 (SM-G950P) and Galaxy S8 Plus (SM-G955P) update:
- May 7, 2017: Sprint starts rolling out Bixby and SD card improvements alongside T-Mobile.
International Galaxy S8 (SM-G950F/FD, SM-G950W) and Galaxy S8 Plus (SM-G955F/FD, SM-950W) update:
- March 9, 2017: Candian carriers Telus and Bell roll out red tint display fix.
- May 1, 2017: A fix for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus red screen problem arrives in India.
- April 29, 2017: Red screen issue fix rolls out in Europe.
If you’ve received an update we’ve missed, hit the comments below or Tip Us!