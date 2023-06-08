Samsung Galaxy Note 20 variants getting June 2023 security patch

Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. We’ll detail the current software versions for each device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. Samsung usually pushes out updates to the entire series, but this may vary per variant and carrier. Current stable version: Android 13

Android 13 Will the Galaxy Note 20 series get Android 14?: According to Samsung, no

Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra updates June 8, 2023: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 devices are now starting to receive the June 2023 Android security patch (per SamMobile). It includes fixes for many software vulnerabilities and lands with firmware version N98xU1UES4HWE1. Unfortunately, as will be the case going forward for this aging handset, Samsung is not including any new features with this update.

To check if the update is available for your device, head to Settings > Software update and tap on Download and install.

Previous Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra updates May 5, 2023: Samsung is now rolling out the May 2023 Android security patch to Samsung Galaxy Note 20 devices around the world. This patch comes with firmware versions N98xFXXS6HWE1 and N98xBXXS6HWE2. It fixes over 70 security flaws.

April 7, 2023: Get ready to see the April 2023 security patch on your Galaxy Note 20 phone. Per SamMobile, Samsung has started rolling out the update in certain countries. The patch includes fixes for over 60 vulnerabilities. Unfortunately, it doesn't include any new features.

March 15, 2023: Galaxy Note 20 devices are now starting to receive the the March 2023 security patch (via SamMobile). It looks like it only has the patch and various bug fixes, so no new features like last month's big update.

February 22, 2023: Galaxy Note 20 devices are now starting to receive the One UI 5.1 update (via XDA-Developers). Although the February security patch already started rolling out earlier this month, Galaxy Note 20 phones should start seeing a second update with a few new features.

February 6, 2023: Carrier-unlocked variants of the Galaxy Note 20 in the US are getting February's security update (via SamMobile). Both the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will receive firmware version N89xU1UES3GWA3. Samsung has yet to reveal what's in this month's patch, but it will likely just provide fixes to security issues.

January 6, 2023: We've rung in the new year and Samsung is wasting little time in getting the January 2023 security patch to the Galaxy Note 20 series. SamMobile reports that the update is hitting unlocked devices in the US. The update bears firmware version N98xU1UES3GVL1 and reportedly fixes over 50 vulnerabilities.

December 8, 2022: The Korean manufacturer pushed out the December 2022 update to Galaxy Note 20 series phones in Europe (h/t: SamMobile). The update served up firmware version N98xxXXS5GVK9.

November 15, 2022: Samsung started rolling out the Android 13 update for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the US. This was initially available to users who were beta-testing One UI 5 on unlocked models before coming to more users.

August 3, 2022: Unlocked Galaxy Note 20 series phones in the US have received the August 2022 security patch (h/t: SamMobile). The update arrived with firmware version N98xU1UEU2FVG5.

July 5, 2022: The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is getting a new update that includes the July 2022 Android security patch (via SamMobile). So far, the update is rolling out in select European countries. Obviously, it will eventually make its way to more areas around the globe. So far, there's no public changelog for the update. However, it is unlikely to carry many new features and is most likely a typical security and stability fix-up.

June 14, 2022: The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is getting a new update with firmware version N98xU1UEU2FVEB. Per SamMobile, it improves the Night Portrait photography. The update also includes the latest June 2022 security patch.

May 2, 2022: Across the world — including in the United States — the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series received the May 2022 Android security patch (via SamMobile). The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra firmware landed as N98xU1UES2FVD6. There weren't any new features added to the phones with this update.

March 17, 2022: If you own a Galaxy Note 20 series device, you'll soon be getting One UI 4.1. This update brings a wealth of new features from the Galaxy S22 series to the Note 20 phones. According to SamMobile, the update is rolling out today in some regions, so everyone should have it in the coming weeks.

January 31, 2022: Samsung is once again ahead of Google in rolling out the February security patch and the Galaxy Note 20 series is the first to get it. According to SamMobile, the security update is currently available in only Europe. Needless to say, it should hit other regions soon enough. If you've spotted a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 update that we haven't, tip us!

