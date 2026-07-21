Leak reveals what to expect from Samsung’s smart glasses at Unpacked tomorrow

TL;DR A new leak says Samsung will give a further preview of its upcoming Android XR-based smart glasses at Samsung Unpacked tomorrow.

These smart glasses are said to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chip, will promise up to nine hours of battery life and up to seven refills with the charging case.

The leak notes that these smart glasses may not fully launch tomorrow. Instead, a full launch could happen in fall 2026.

While we already got a sneak peek at Samsung’s Galaxy Glasses renders, a new leak now sheds light on the actual hardware specs powering Samsung’s upcoming smart glasses, built in partnership with Google, Warby Parker, and Gentle Monster.

According to a WinFuture report, Samsung will unveil new details about its smart glasses tomorrow at Samsung Unpacked, where it will launch its new foldables and smartwatches.

The Samsung Galaxy Glasses are said to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chip from 2023. The quad-core ARM processor supports 1,280 x 1,280 displays at 60Hz and 1080p/30fps video recording, though Samsung is said to be opting out of integrated displays entirely for this generation. Instead, the focus is said to remain squarely on camera capture, audio interaction, and lightweight daily wear.

The upcoming Samsung smart glasses are said to offer up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge, with the charging case providing up to seven full recharges.

WinFuture Samsung Galaxy Glasses leak with Warby Parker branding

The glasses are said to feature two frame-mounted cameras that will apparently allow Google’s Gemini assistant to analyze the user’s surroundings. The report gives an example of Gemini capturing information from a whiteboard shown in a meeting upon request and saving it in Samsung Notes on the connected smartphone. Users will also be able to issue voice commands to Gemini and use touch sensors on the temples. Other examples that Samsung will seemingly cite are navigation assistance, live translation, and camera sharing.

The report notes that the AI glasses can also be gesture-controlled when used with the upcoming Galaxy Watch 9 series smartwatches. Of course, the smart glasses will be running Android XR.

WinFuture Samsung Galaxy Glasses leak with Gentle Monster branding

Wrapping up, the report mentions that tomorrow’s reveal is meant to preview and hype the smart glasses and isn’t expected to be a full launch. Instead, availability could coincide with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster’s new collections in fall 2026. We won’t have to wait long to see how much of this pans out at Unpacked, though WinFuture has a solid track record with leaks this close to launch.

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