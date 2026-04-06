Samsung’s Galaxy Glasses just passed a major launch milestone

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The battery unit for one or both of Samsung’s upcoming smart glasses was spotted on a certification database.

The listing shows that the battery carries the model number EB-B0200AAY.

Samsung is currently working on entering the smart glasses market. Similar to Google, the tech giant is believed to be developing multiple products in this category. The battery that will power at least one of these devices has recently been spotted on a certification database.

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Shortly after the battery unit for Samsung’s mysterious Galaxy Able earbuds appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), another has now popped up. Spotted by SammyGuru, the database contains a listing for a battery with the model number EB-B0200AAY. Outside of the model number, it appears there are no other details to glean from this listing.

Samsung is believed to have two smart glasses products on the way. Reports suggest that one carries the model number SM-O200P, while the other device has the model number SM-O200J. It’s unclear which pair of smart glasses this battery is connected to. There’s even a possibility that Samsung could use the battery for both models. It’s also rumored that this battery could have a capacity of 155mAh.

During an earnings call, the EVP of Mobile Experiences, Seong Cho, revealed that the company plans to roll out smart glasses in 2026. At the moment, there’s no exact launch date for the eyewear.

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