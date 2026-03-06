Samsung teases what to expect from its upcoming smart glasses later this year

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has teased some new information on its upcoming smart glasses.

The eyewear will be connected to your phone and will have a camera at “eye-level.”

Samsung did not confirm if the glasses have built-in displays, but said it has other products if you need a display.

While Meta may have the lead when it comes to smart glasses, it will soon face serious competition from some big names. For example, it’s been known for a while that Samsung is currently working on its own smart glasses project. There have been plenty of leaks regarding Samsung’s eyewear over the months, but now some new details are coming straight from the firm itself.

If you were unaware, Mobile World Congress—one of the largest annual mobile trade shows in the world—was held in Barcelona, Spain, this week. While at the event, Jay Kim, Samsung’s EVP of mobile, revealed some information about Samsung’s upcoming smart glasses to CNBC.

According to Kim, the device will have a built-in camera that sits at “your eye-level.” Earlier leaks have suggested that this camera could be a 12MP Sony IMX681 CMOS sensor. Kim also mentioned that the smart glasses would be connected to your phone, offloading the processing of data from the camera to your handset.

Another interesting tidbit from this interview focused on whether there would be built-in displays, like on Meta’s Ray-Ban Display Glasses. When asked about the possibility, Kim declined to confirm or deny. However, the executive went on to say that Samsung has other products if users need a display. That would seem to suggest that we aren’t getting built-in displays in this particular device.

In regard to a release, Kim says that Samsung is aiming “to have something for industry this year.” That matches what EVP of Mobile Experiences Seong Cho said during Samsung’s Q4 2025 earnings call. So far, Samsung has not revealed when it plans to launch the device in 2026.

