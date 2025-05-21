Galaxy Watch 8 Classic renders show off its chunky new look

TL;DR Samsung’s wearable lineup in 2025 is expected to swap the Ultra out for the return of a Classic model.

We’ve already seen signs that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic could adopt a boxy, “squircle” design.

Now some early CAD-based renders attempt to show us how this hardware may come together.

If history is any indication, we’re likely just a couple more months away from Samsung launching its latest generation of smartwatches. While we’re expecting this Galaxy Watch 8 series to stick with the same circular displays with which we’re familiar, we’ve already uncovered evidence suggesting that this year’s watch bodies, at least, could go in a much more boxy direction, with squared-off bezels like those found on the Watch Ultra. Now a new publication offers an even better preview at how one of those designs might be coming together.

This year we’ve been expecting Samsung to bring back the Classic variant of the Galaxy Watch, featuring that iconic rotating bezel. And now, ahead of any official imagery leaking, or even a couple clandestine spy shots showing up of the watch in testing, we get to check out a whole series of high-quality CAD-based renders.

The team over at SammyGuru produced these pics based on some highly specific measurements of watch hardware — think: the kind of data an accessory manufacturer might have access to for designing cases, screen protectors, or bands. But working off of that, and making a few educated guesses, you can put together some very impressive-looking renderings that might not be too far off from the real deal.

Just like we saw with our earlier find, Samsung appears to be upgrading the Classic model with a third button, with app code suggesting that this new addition could be the same Quick Button we got to know on the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Regulatory filings have already offered some early insight into Watch 8 hardware, and this Classic model in particular has been associated with a 435mAh battery (450mAh typical) that would be roughly in line with the capacity we had on the larger Watch 6 Classic (though quite a bit below the Watch Ultra’s 590mAh). The hardware we’re seeing here reportedly has dimensions of right around 46 x 46.5 x 14.2mm — again, more or less the same as the last bigger Classic, though just a smidge thicker this time around.

Last month, rumors suggested that Samsung was planning an early July launch event for its next foldable phones. Will that be the same venue that introduces us to the Galaxy Watch 8 lineup? We’ll be finding out one way or the other in just a few more weeks.

