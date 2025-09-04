Here's how you can watch Samsung's September 'Galaxy Event' later today

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung is hosting a Galaxy Event today, unveiling new devices including the Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 series.

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to bring flagship-adjacent features to a mid-range price point.

The Galaxy Tab S11 series will introduce two new high-end tablets with S Pen support and premium specs.

In case you didn’t already know, Samsung is hosting a “Galaxy Event” today. While it’s not officially branded as an “Unpacked” event, the company will still reveal a number of new devices, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.

Samsung hasn’t really confirmed all the hardware it’ll show off today, but the writing is pretty much on the wall thanks to leaks and rumors that have been streaming in all week long.

Android Headlines

The Galaxy S25 FE will continue Samsung’s tradition of offering a mid-range Fan Edition phone that tries not to skimp on performance. Leaks suggest it features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection. The device is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset and paired with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The phone will likely house a 4,900mAh battery capable of 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It will also retain IP68 water and dust resistance, as per leaks. A 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera are expected to make up the primary camera setup.

The Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung’s latest mid-range Fan Edition phone, won’t be flying solo at today’s event. The company is also in line to launch the Galaxy Tab S11 series, featuring two new high-end Android tablets with S Pen support and premium specs.

How to watch Samsung’s September Galaxy Event live Samsung’s hosting an online launch on September 4, 2025, starting bright and early at 5:30 AM ET (2:30 AM PT). If you want to catch it live, you can watch the stream in the video embedded below.

Samsung is taking the opportunity to launch the Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 series just ahead of IFA, Europe’s leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances.

Follow