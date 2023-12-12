Samsung new Galaxy Buds could one-up the Pixel Buds with on-device AI

Lily Katz / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly launch new Galaxy Buds with on-device AI next year.

The earbuds will not only enable live voice call translations, but also translations for video calls in real time.

The feature is different from Google’s Live Translate feature on the Pixel Buds, which requires an internet connection.

Samsung is reportedly working on a new pair of Galaxy Buds wireless earphones equipped with on-device AI. According to a South Korean business daily, Maeil Business Newspaper, Samsung’s AI-powered Galaxy Buds are expected to launch in the second half of 2024.

The earbuds will reportedly use on-device AI technology to provide real-time translations. If the feature sounds familiar, it’s because Google already provides it on the Pixel Buds. However, Live Translate on Google’s earbuds requires an internet connection. That means Google does not process the translations offline and on device.

Samsung’s solution could be superior with AI doing the work on the Galaxy Buds themselves, without connecting to the internet or sending your conversations to a cloud-based server.

Samsung is going big on AI features for its hardware next year. The company is marketing the Galaxy S24 lineup as “AI phones,” and we’ve also seen a recent One UI 6.1 leak suggesting that the new flagships will come with tons of new AI features. One of these features also includes live call translations powered by AI.

The above report also claims that the new Galaxy Buds will go one step beyond voice call translations and “enable real-time face-to-face conversation interpretations.” We’re guessing that means live translations during video calls, which would be an industry first.

