Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds FE could look a lot like the original Galaxy Buds

TL;DR A regulatory listing of a new Galaxy Buds has been spotted online, with model number SM-R400N.

Leaks suggest this could be the new Galaxy Buds FE.

The new earbuds take inspiration from the looks of the original Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus.

Samsung currently sells three earbuds as part of its Galaxy Buds lineup: the Galaxy Buds Live, the Galaxy Buds 2, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Between them, they are great earbuds and very easy to recommend to a lot of people. However, Samsung changed the styling of these earbuds, switching it up from the original design used for the first Galaxy Buds and subsequent Galaxy Buds Plus. It seems that Samsung is open to returning to its roots, as the first leaked images of the Galaxy Buds FE make it look very familiar.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @GaryeonHan spotted the Korean regulatory listing of a new Samsung Galaxy Buds with the model number SM-R400N. Leaker Max Jambor added that these earbuds would be called the Galaxy Buds FE.

The listing contains the live image of the Galaxy Buds FE. It looks relatively similar to the original Galaxy Buds, although the cover plate is different in shape (more oval-like than triangle-like). However, unlike the current generation Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro, it doesn’t have the bulbous body, trading it in for a flat end.

It also sports wingtips with stabilizers that are meant to hook onto the pinna in your ear and prevent the earbuds from falling out from your ears. Unsettled earbuds falling out is common for many earbud owners, as everyone’s ears are different. Samsung doesn’t adopt a stem design for its earbuds, so a stabilizer is the next best thing. On the original Buds, the smallest-sized wingtips did not have stabilizers, while the other bigger wingtip sizes had bigger stabilizers.

In a separate post, Max Jambor mentioned that the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and other FE products will be launched “sometime later this year in Q4.”

It is fair to presume that the Galaxy Buds FE would find a place alongside this release. So, we may not need to wait until the Galaxy S24 launches for these new earbuds.

