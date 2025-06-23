Samsung's affordable Galaxy Buds Core are coming this week, but the US may miss out

Samsung UAE

TL;DR Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Buds Core, successors to the Galaxy Buds FE.

The earbuds will arrive on June 27 as per an Amazon listing.

It’s unclear if American buyers will be able to get their hands on the new earbuds at launch.

Samsung has officially confirmed that the Galaxy Buds Core, its next set of entry-level earbuds, are arriving soon. The company began teasing the Buds Core in India over the weekend, and an Amazon India page has already gone live, listing a June 27 sale date for the earbuds.

The Galaxy Buds Core are expected to follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy Buds FE, which launched in 2023 for $99. But this time, Samsung has not spoken about a US release for the Buds Core. It’s unclear if American buyers will be able to get their hands on the new earbuds at launch.

Samsung India

Hints about the Buds Core have been floating around for a while. Our earlier APK teardown revealed that Samsung was working on both the Buds Core and the Galaxy Buds 3 FE. More recently, folks over at Gadgets360 spotted the Buds Core listed on Samsung’s official UAE website, signaling a global rollout, even if the US isn’t on the launch map just yet.

The last model to debut in the Galaxy Buds series was the higher-end Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which arrived back in mid-2024. So, it’s no surprise that new models are on the way.

The Buds Core appear to be a notable upgrade over the Buds FE, at least when it comes to battery life. According to a certification listing from a testing firm, the Buds Core will feature significantly larger batteries. While the Buds FE offered a 60mAh cell per earbud and a 479mAh charging case, the Buds Core could bump things up to a total of 200mAh for the earbuds, likely 100mAh per bud, and a slightly larger 500mAh charging case.

If these numbers are accurate, the improvements could result in much longer listening times, which was one of the few pain points of the otherwise well-received Buds FE model.

With the launch just days away, more details, including whether these buds will be headed to the US, should become clearer soon.