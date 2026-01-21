Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Audio

Sony's latest earbuds clip onto your ear like jewelry

The new Sony LinkBuds Clip use a clip-on, open-ear design that lets you listen without blocking out the world around you.
By

1 hour ago

Add AndroidAuthority on Google
Sony LinkBuds Clip Feature Image
Sony
TL;DR
  • Sony’s new LinkBuds Clip are open-ear earbuds that clip onto your ear rather than sit inside it.
  • They’re designed so you can hear your surroundings while listening, with three sound modes to suit your environment.
  • Pricing starts at $229.99 in the US and $299.99 in Canada.

Sony is back with another entry in its LinkBuds lineup, and this one is a slight departure from the traditional earbud design. The new LinkBuds Clip are open-ear earbuds that don’t sit in your ear canal or hook over your ear. Instead, they clip onto your ear like a cuff, with the idea being that you can listen to music while still hearing what’s going on around you.

Sony LinkBuds Clip Colors
Sony

In its press release, Sony says the always-open design is meant to make these better suited to all-day use. The idea is you’ll be able to hear traffic, announcements, or someone talking to you without pausing playback or pulling an earbud out. The LinkBuds Clip sit on the outer ear using a C-shaped frame, which Sony says helps reduce ear fatigue, especially when worn for long stretches. They also include removable fitting cushions to help keep them stable across different ear shapes.

Sony isn’t the first company to adopt this clip-style design. We’ve already seen similar open-ear approaches from the likes of the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds and Motorola’s Moto Buds Loop, both of which use ear-cuff-like designs that clamp onto the ear. Sony is clearly keen to give its fans the same variation in design.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

Sony is leaning on software to make the open-ear approach more practical. There are three listening modes: a Standard mode for music, a Voice Boost option that’s meant to make speech clearer in noisy places, and a Sound Leakage Reduction mode for quieter environments. You also get a 10-band EQ, DSEE upscaling, multipoint Bluetooth, and tap controls, all handled through Sony’s Sound Connect app.

Sony LinkBuds Clip Lifestyle Image
Sony

On call quality, Sony says the LinkBuds Clip combine a bone conduction sensor with AI-based noise reduction to keep your voice clear, even if you’re taking a call somewhere loud. Battery life is rated at up to 37 hours with the charging case, and a quick charge can deliver around an hour of playback from just three minutes plugged in. The earbuds are IPX4 rated, so sweat and light rain shouldn’t be an issue.

The LinkBuds Clip are available now in black, greige, green, and lavender, with a $229.99 price tag in the US and $299.99 in Canada. That’s not cheap for open-ear earbuds, but it is fairly typical for Sony’s audio lineup. You can get them from Sony.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized dealers.

Sony LinkBuds Clip Open-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds
Sony LinkBuds Clip Open-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds
Sony LinkBuds Clip Open-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds
Open-ear design • Clip-on fit • Long battery life
MSRP: $229.99
The Sony LinkBuds Clip are open-ear wireless earbuds that clamp on the outer ear for a comfortable fit. They offer multiple listening modes, app-based EQ, and up to 37 hours of battery life.
See price at Amazon
See price at Best Buy
News
earbudsSony
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.