Samsung temporarily halts Galaxy Buds 3 Pro sales, says sorry for quality issues

TL;DR Samsung has apparently pulled the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds from sale due to quality control issues.

The shipping date has been pushed back on Samsung’s website, while Amazon’s listing is missing altogether.

Samsung Korea has issued a statement apologizing for any quality issues.

Samsung just launched its Galaxy Buds 3 Pro along with a raft of products at its Unpacked event last week. However, it looks like the company may have temporarily pulled its earbuds from sale due to quality control issues.

Early Galaxy Buds 3 Pro buyers reported a few issues, with the main problem being that the ear tips were being torn when removing them from the earbuds. The Korean brand did recommend a method to safely remove them earlier this week.

Now, Samsung’s website reports that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro shipping date has been delayed from July 24 to August 28 (see below). Meanwhile, Best Buy’s website isn’t allowing users to pre-order, merely stating that the product is “coming soon.”

The Samsung website and Best Buy aren’t the only affected outlets, as Amazon has pulled the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro listing altogether. Instead, you’re greeted with the screen below. For what it’s worth, the regular model is still available to pre-order via Samsung and Amazon and has a July 24 launch date.

Samsung Korea apologizes for Galaxy Buds 3 Pro issues “We deeply apologize for any quality issues you may have encountered with some of the products you purchased during the pre-sale period,” Samsung Korea noted in a translated statement spotted by Yonhap News.

“If you experience any inconvenience with the product you purchased, you can visit a nearby service center to receive appropriate measures such as exchange or refund,” the company continued. “We will do our best to thoroughly inspect all processes before the official domestic launch on the 24th to prevent similar incidents from happening again.”

We’ve contacted Samsung to find out whether Galaxy Buds 3 Pro sales have indeed been paused. We’ve also asked the company about recourse for people who’ve already bought and received the earbuds. We’ll update the article as soon as Samsung responds to us.

