Don't miss the chance to get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at an all-time low price!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the brand’s best wireless earbuds and the best option for Samsung users. They are usually pretty expensive at $249.99, but right now, you can take them home for just $109.99! It’s the lowest price we’ve seen them go for, so you might want to get yours before the offer is gone. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for just $109.99 ($140 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned deals website. The deal is available in both colors: Silver and White. The only caveat is that this is the international version, so while they will work exactly the same, they don’t come with a full manufacturer’s warranty. Instead, you get Woot’s 90-day warranty.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Situational awareness, and utility lights Compared to the nearly identical Buds3, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro offer better sound quality, thanks to 2-way speakers, and enhanced situational awareness, thanks to advanced Ambient sound offerings. Audio is delivered through a 10.5mm DD speaker, and a 6.1mm Planar speaker. Bluetooth 5.4 offers solid connectivity and features such as Siren Detect can automatically switch ANC and Ambient Noise levels on the fly. The new Interpreter mode works with your phone to offer translations. See price at Woot! Save $140.00

We actually reported on this deal last week, which is why we thought we would post a reminder today. Woot mentions the deal is active for 10 days or “until sold out.” This is a really hot deal, and we can only assume these popular earbuds are flying off the shelves.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are outstanding earbuds. While the retail price is a bit high, at $109.99, they are quite a steal. These are high-end earbuds through and through. They offer great sound quality and premium ANC performance. Our experts at SoundGuys.com put them through all their objective tests, and the stats prove these can block out 76% of all external noise.

The rest of the experience will be just as impressive. The battery life is 4.5 hours, and that’s without counting the extra juice in the charging case. Thanks to the IP57 rating, these also offer peace of mind. You won’t have to worry about swat, rain, or dust damaging them. It also helps that these happen to look pretty nice and unique.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

So, why are these a better choice for Samsung device users? Well, some of the features are exclusive to Samsung devices. These include auto device switching between Galaxy products, live translation, and AI enhancements like sound detection. The latter can identify important noises like emergency vehicle sirens and disable ANC when it believes your surroundings require attention.

That said, these features seem more like extras than necessities. They will work perfectly as earbuds with non-Samsung phones, and you can still use features like gesture support, 360-degree audio, Find My support, and more. Oh, and gesture support includes touch, swipe, and pressing, giving you ample options to control your audio.

Again, this is a record-low price, and it’s very hard to beat this offer. You can take a look at the SoundGuys.com list of the best wireless earbuds for more options if you prefer to look at some alternatives. That said, we can tell you right now you won’t find any earbuds of this caliber at such a low price. Go get yours before they are gone!