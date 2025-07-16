Hot deal: Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro record-low price keeps dropping!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro’s record-low prices keep going even lower. Today, they’re only $109.99! That’s a massive discount on Samsung’s best earbuds, which usually go for $249.99. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for just $109.99 ($140 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned deals website. They’re only available in Silver, and there’s a limit of two units per customer. One thing to keep in mind is that this is an international version of the earbuds. This means you don’t get a full manufacturer warranty, but Woot throws in its own 90-day warranty. The sale is available for three days or “until sold out.”

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Situational awareness, and utility lights Compared to the nearly identical Buds3, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro offer better sound quality, thanks to 2-way speakers, and enhanced situational awareness, thanks to advanced Ambient sound offerings. Audio is delivered through a 10.5mm DD speaker, and a 6.1mm Planar speaker. Bluetooth 5.4 offers solid connectivity and features such as Siren Detect can automatically switch ANC and Ambient Noise levels on the fly. The new Interpreter mode works with your phone to offer translations. See price at Woot! Save $140.00

This is a really hot deal, guys! The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are excellent earbuds, but we had a hard time justifying the $249.99 retail price. At just $109.99, though, they are quite the steal.

These earbuds offer excellent sound quality and really good ANC performance. Based on the objective tests from our sister site, SoundGuys.com, they can block out 76% of external noise.

Of course, these are premium earbuds, so the rest of the experience has to be just as good as the audio. These offer a pretty nice 4.5-hour battery life. And this is without even counting the juice in the case. They also offer a pretty neat IP57 rating, so you won’t have to worry about a bit of sweat, rain, or dust. The design is also pretty nice and unique.

While these will work very well with any device, some features are Samsung-exclusive. These include auto-switching between Samsung products, live translation, and sound detection. The latter will disable ANC if it detects essential noises, such as emergency vehicle sirens.

As you can see, while really cool, those features aren’t exactly essential to the experience. Non-Samsung phone owners can still take advantage of gesture support, including touch, swipe, and press gestures. You’ll also enjoy capabilities like 360-degree audio, Find My support, and more.

At just $109.99, it’s hard to beat this offer. Go get them before they are gone! We can only assume these will be flying off the shelves. If you’re not quite convinced, though, our audio experts at SoundGuys.com have put together a comprehensive list of the best wireless earbuds. You’ll find plenty of great alternatives there!