Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal: Here's a record-low price!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’re looking to get a new set of wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are among our favorites, especially if you already use a Samsung smartphone. They are quite pricey at about $249.99, though. It’s a good idea to wait for a good discount, and boy, do we have a good one today! In fact, it’s the cheapest we’ve seen these go for! Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for just $119.99 ($130 off)

This offer is available from Woot.com, an Amazon-owned deals site. The deal is available for both Silver and White color versions. The only thing to keep in mind is that this is the international version of the earbuds. They will work the same, but you won’t get a full manufacturer’s warranty. Instead, Woot.com offers its own 90-day warranty.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Situational awareness, and utility lights Compared to the nearly identical Buds3, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro offer better sound quality, thanks to 2-way speakers, and enhanced situational awareness, thanks to advanced Ambient sound offerings. Audio is delivered through a 10.5mm DD speaker, and a 6.1mm Planar speaker. Bluetooth 5.4 offers solid connectivity and features such as Siren Detect can automatically switch ANC and Ambient Noise levels on the fly. The new Interpreter mode works with your phone to offer translations. See price at Amazon Save $130.00

Before today, the lowest price we had seen the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro go for was $134.99 (also on Woot.com). Today’s deal is hot, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are awesome wireless earbuds.

These boast excellent sound quality and really good ANC performance. Based on the tests from our sister site SoundGuys.com, these can block 76% of all external noise.

We were also very pleased with the battery life, which averaged at about 4.5 hours per earbud on a full charge. They even come with an IP57 rating, so you won’t have to worry about them getting a bit wet with rain or sweat. It also helps that they happen to look pretty good!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Of course, these are high-end earbuds with features to throw around. There’s a reason we say these are great for Samsung phone owners, though. Samsung users will get access to exclusive features like auto-switching between Galaxy devices, sound detection, and some really cool AI capabilities. These include live translation, and they will also turn off ANC when they detect important noises, such as emergency vehicle sirens.

All that said, these features are really cool, but not exactly essential. You’ll also enjoy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with any other phone. These also get gesture support, including touch, swipe, and press capabilities. You’ll have quick access to most functions. They also get 360 audio, Findy My capabilities, and more.

As already mentioned, one of our main complaints with these earbuds is the price. At just $119.99, though, they are quite the steal! Make sure to get yours soon. Woot.com mentions the deal will only be available for five more days, or “until sold out.”

Of course, there are plenty of great competitors out there. You can learn more about them in our list of the best wireless earbuds.