Save $110 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

If you’re looking for a great set of earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are among our favorites. They are usually pretty expensive at $249.99, though. Deals pop up from time to time, though, and this is definitely one of the best ones we’ve seen. You can currently get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for just $139.99. That’s a $110 discount! Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for just $139.99 ($110 off)

This offer is available directly from Woot!, an Amazon-owned website that focuses on discounts. The sale is scheduled to end in six days, or “until sold out.” Also, there is a limit of one unit per customer. While the offer applies to both the Silver and White color versions, the Silver one is now out of stock, so you’ll have to settle with the White model.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

We have actually seen Woot! offer the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $134.99 in the past, but that deal only came with a 90-day Woot! warranty. While you are paying $5 extra bucks with this sale, this one includes the full-year warranty from the manufacturer, in this case, Samsung. I happen to like the peace of mind.

Regardless, this is still a fantastic discount on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. These earbuds are pretty outstanding, and they are especially nice if you happen to own a Samsung smartphone. If you do, you’ll get access to some really nice exclusive features, such as auto-switching between Galaxy devices, sound detection, and some really cool AI capabilities. These include live translation, which is pretty handy if you’re a traveler. The earbuds will also detect important noises, such as sirens, and turn off ANC so you can be alert.

As you can see, these exclusive features are more like added treats, as opposed to essential capabilities. This means you can still enjoy them with any other device. The sound quality is excellent, and ANC performance is also very good. Based on the testing from our experts at Sound Guys, these can block out 76% of all external noise.

We were very pleased with the battery life, too. You can get about 4.5 hours per earbud on a full charge. These also get an IP57 rating, so they’ll be great for using in light rain, or to wear at the gym without worrying about sweat getting to them. The design is also pretty nice and sleek.

There are no limitations in terms of interaction here. The stems support touch, swipe, and pressing gestures. This gives you quick access to most functions. Other features include 360 audio, Find My capabilities, and more.

One of our main complaints about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro was the price, but this $139.99 price drop makes them a bit of a no-brainer. Go get yours before they are all gone! We can only assume these are flying off the shelves.

