Hot sale: Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $134.99, the lowest price ever!

Are you looking for a good set of earbuds? We have a list of the best wireless earbuds and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. If you want to get these, today is your lucky day. We found a deal that takes the price down to just $134.99, which is the lowest price we’ve seen these go for! Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for only $134.99 ($115 off)

This offer is available from Woot!, an Amazon-owned deals website. You can get the discounted price on both the Silver and White color models. Keep in mind there’s a limit of three units per customer, and the sale is available for two more days or “until sold out.”

By the way, they are in new condition, just in case you were wondering if they may be refurbished or used. The only trick is that they are an international version, so you get no domestic warranty. That said, Woot! offers a 90-day warranty of its own.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Situational awareness, and utility lights Compared to the nearly identical Buds3, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro offer better sound quality, thanks to 2-way speakers, and enhanced situational awareness, thanks to advanced Ambient sound offerings. Audio is delivered through a 10.5mm DD speaker, and a 6.1mm Planar speaker. Bluetooth 5.4 offers solid connectivity and features such as Siren Detect can automatically switch ANC and Ambient Noise levels on the fly. The new Interpreter mode works with your phone to offer translations. See price at Woot! Save $115.00

It’s surprising to see such a good deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The previous record-low price on Amazon was $198.98. That was back in November during the holiday sales, and that is still a significantly higher price than today’s sale. Today’s deal is also a very far cry from the $249.99 retail price!

You’ll get a really nice experience with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, especially if you’re a Samsung smartphone user. Sammy handset owners get some added features, such as auto-switching between Galaxy devices, sound detection, and some AI implementations. There’s no need to dismiss these if you don’t use Samsung devices, though; these are still great earbuds all around.

Regardless of your phone, these are high-end earbuds with excellent sound quality and pretty nice ANC performance. Based on our testing, these can block out 76% of external noise.

We were also quite pleased with the battery life. On a full charge, we got about four and a half hours. You’ll also get an IP57 rating, so you won’t need to worry about exposing them to the elements.

These come with plenty of added features, as you can expect from any premium earbuds. You will enjoy touch, swipe, and pressing gestures. These also come with 360 audio, Find My support, and the exclusive Samsung features mentioned earlier. Not to mention, they are designed and built pretty nicely.

The price was one of our main complaints about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. At just $134.99, though, these are a fantastic proposition. We can’t think of any better offering for such a low price, really. Go sign up for this deal while you can! These must be flying off the shelves.

