This Amazon deal knocks over 20% off Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Lily Katz / Android Authority

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just over a year ago, and they’re still a capable pair of premium wireless earbuds. You don’t have to spend the full price on them, though, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are currently available for just $178.59 on Amazon as part of the promotion, down from $229.99. Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $179.99 ($51.40 off)

Samsung’s true wireless earbuds bring a host of welcome features to the table. These features include water resistance, active noise cancelation, 360-degree audio support, and great sound quality.

Like the idea of cut-price premium earbuds? Then you can buy the discounted Galaxy Buds via the link above. You can also sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial if you don’t already have a subscription.

