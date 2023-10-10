Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

General technology

The best deals of the Prime Big Deal Days Sale

We've got all of the best deals on smartphones, headphones, tablets, and wearables.
By
3 hours ago
Amazon boxes stock photo 2
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Amazon has a huge event running across October 10 and 11 called the Prime Big Deals Sale. The premise is the same as Prime Day, to the extent that you’ll often see the internet referring to it as Prime Day 2. This is no bad thing — not only is it a second crack at some of the best deals that you’ll find all year, but there has also been a slew of hot tech products launched since the July event. This could well be your best chance of finding a discount on them in 2023.

Like Amazon’s summer sale, you’ll require a Prime membership to access the best of the deals. Those of you not already signed up have the option to get a free 30-day trial of the service, unlocking these fantastic promotions as well as the other perks of the subscription. You can cancel for free before the trial period ends.

The best offers of the Prime Big Deal Days Sale

The number of deals that are subject to this huge sale runs to the hundreds of thousands, which is why you may appreciate some assistance in separating the wheat from the chaff. We’ve scoured the sale so that you don’t have to. This is our quick summary of the best tech deals from the following categories:

Also, be sure to visit our homepage periodically during the two-day event. We’ve got an ear to the ground and will alert you to the biggest offers as they drop.

Smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and S23 Ultra
Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

While the carriers are where you might usually find the best deals on new smartphones, those offers usually come with a lengthy and expensive commitment to a plan. Amazon is one of your best options for finding unlocked devices that you can bring to whichever network you please. Given the significant outlay that the flagship phones represent, the meaty savings to be had in this sale are well worth a look. A number of recently released devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, will be at their lowest prices to date.

Headphones and earbuds

Sony WH XB910N Headphones in the Prime Big Deal Days sale.
SoundGuys

We’re always on the lookout for good headphones and earbuds deals, especially since some of the top-of-the-line models can now run you $400 at retail price. All of the top retailers such as Sony and Bose have offers running as part of this Amazon sale. You can head over to our sister site, SoundGuys, for more info on the devices before you buy, as well as some extra deal insights.

Tablets

samsung galaxy tab s9 plus display
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

There have been some interesting new entries to the tablet market in 2023, such as the Google Pixel Tablet and the OnePlus Pad. Add to that the latest generation of old favorites from Samsung and Apple, and you’ve never had a better choice of slate. Thanks to these deals, there are several cases in which you’ve never seen better prices either.

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Apple Watch Series 8 and Galaxy Watch 6 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Can you really say you’re in the Apple, Samsung, or Google ecosystems if you haven’t got a smartwatch that matches your other stunning devices? The wearable market is thriving like never before, but adding another $400 device to your collection is no small expense. These excellent smartwatch and fitness tracker deals should go some way to assisting your budget.

We’re constantly scanning the Prime Big Deal Days sale for the creme de la creme of the offers, so be sure to check back on this page for regular updates.

DealsNews
Amazon Prime DayDeals