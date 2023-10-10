Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best deals of the Prime Big Deal Days Sale
Amazon has a huge event running across October 10 and 11 called the Prime Big Deals Sale. The premise is the same as Prime Day, to the extent that you’ll often see the internet referring to it as Prime Day 2. This is no bad thing — not only is it a second crack at some of the best deals that you’ll find all year, but there has also been a slew of hot tech products launched since the July event. This could well be your best chance of finding a discount on them in 2023.
Like Amazon’s summer sale, you’ll require a Prime membership to access the best of the deals. Those of you not already signed up have the option to get a free 30-day trial of the service, unlocking these fantastic promotions as well as the other perks of the subscription. You can cancel for free before the trial period ends.
The best offers of the Prime Big Deal Days Sale
The number of deals that are subject to this huge sale runs to the hundreds of thousands, which is why you may appreciate some assistance in separating the wheat from the chaff. We’ve scoured the sale so that you don’t have to. This is our quick summary of the best tech deals from the following categories:
Also, be sure to visit our homepage periodically during the two-day event. We’ve got an ear to the ground and will alert you to the biggest offers as they drop.
Smartphone deals
While the carriers are where you might usually find the best deals on new smartphones, those offers usually come with a lengthy and expensive commitment to a plan. Amazon is one of your best options for finding unlocked devices that you can bring to whichever network you please. Given the significant outlay that the flagship phones represent, the meaty savings to be had in this sale are well worth a look. A number of recently released devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, will be at their lowest prices to date.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for $949.99 ($250 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 for $649.99 ($150 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,399.99 ($400 off)
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for $329.99 ($120 off)
- OnePlus 11 for $569.99 ($130 off)
- Google Pixel 7 for $424 ($176 off)
- Google Pixel 7a for $399 ($100 off)
- Motorola Edge Plus 2023 for $649.99 ($150 off)
- Motorola Razr Plus 2023 for $799.99 ($200 off)
Headphones and earbuds
We’re always on the lookout for good headphones and earbuds deals, especially since some of the top-of-the-line models can now run you $400 at retail price. All of the top retailers such as Sony and Bose have offers running as part of this Amazon sale. You can head over to our sister site, SoundGuys, for more info on the devices before you buy, as well as some extra deal insights.
- Bose QuietComfort 45 for $229 ($100 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II f0r $199 ($100 off)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 for $248 ($102 off)
- Sony WH-XB910N for $118 ($132 off)
- Sony WF-1000XM5 for $278 ($22 off)
- Sennheiser HD 450SE for $79.95 ($50 off)
- Sennheiser CX Plus for $89.95 ($90 off)
- Sennheiser HD 660S2 for $449.99 ($150 off)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 for $89 ($31 off)
- Anker Soundcore Space A40 for $54 (46 off)
- Anker Soundcore Space Q45 for $99.99 ($50 off)
- JBL Tune Flex for $49.95 ($50 off)
- OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for $99.99 ($80 off)
- OnePlus Nord Buds 2 for $37.99 ($22 off)
- Shokz OpenMove for $54.95 ($25 off)
- Jabra Elite 5 for $89.99 ($60 off)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active for $79.99 ($100 off)
- Jabra Elite 85t for $139.99 ($90 off)
Tablets
There have been some interesting new entries to the tablet market in 2023, such as the Google Pixel Tablet and the OnePlus Pad. Add to that the latest generation of old favorites from Samsung and Apple, and you’ve never had a better choice of slate. Thanks to these deals, there are several cases in which you’ve never seen better prices either.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for $139.99 ($90 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 for $343.99 ($146 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $399.99 ($130 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus for $599.99 ($300 off)
- Google Pixel Tablet for $409 ($90 off)
- OnePlus Pad for $399.99 ($80 off)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) for $499.99 ($99 off)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for 149.99 ($80 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $69.99 ($50 off)
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) for $139.99 ($70 off)
- Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) for $189.99 ($80 off)
Smartwatches and fitness trackers
Can you really say you’re in the Apple, Samsung, or Google ecosystems if you haven’t got a smartwatch that matches your other stunning devices? The wearable market is thriving like never before, but adding another $400 device to your collection is no small expense. These excellent smartwatch and fitness tracker deals should go some way to assisting your budget.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $269.99 ($30 off)
- Google Pixel Watch for $209.99 ($140 off)
- Amazfit GTS 4 for $159.99 ($40 off)
- Amazfit T-Rex Ultra for $339.99 ($60 off)
We’re constantly scanning the Prime Big Deal Days sale for the creme de la creme of the offers, so be sure to check back on this page for regular updates.