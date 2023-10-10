The best deals of the Prime Big Deal Days Sale

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Amazon has a huge event running across October 10 and 11 called the Prime Big Deals Sale. The premise is the same as Prime Day, to the extent that you’ll often see the internet referring to it as Prime Day 2. This is no bad thing — not only is it a second crack at some of the best deals that you’ll find all year, but there has also been a slew of hot tech products launched since the July event. This could well be your best chance of finding a discount on them in 2023.

Like Amazon’s summer sale, you’ll require a Prime membership to access the best of the deals. Those of you not already signed up have the option to get a free 30-day trial of the service, unlocking these fantastic promotions as well as the other perks of the subscription. You can cancel for free before the trial period ends.

The best offers of the Prime Big Deal Days Sale The number of deals that are subject to this huge sale runs to the hundreds of thousands, which is why you may appreciate some assistance in separating the wheat from the chaff. We’ve scoured the sale so that you don’t have to. This is our quick summary of the best tech deals from the following categories: Smartphones

Headphones and earbuds

Tablets

Smartwatches and fitness trackers Also, be sure to visit our homepage periodically during the two-day event. We’ve got an ear to the ground and will alert you to the biggest offers as they drop.

Smartphone deals

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

Headphones and earbuds

Tablets

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Can you really say you’re in the Apple, Samsung, or Google ecosystems if you haven’t got a smartwatch that matches your other stunning devices? The wearable market is thriving like never before, but adding another $400 device to your collection is no small expense. These excellent smartwatch and fitness tracker deals should go some way to assisting your budget. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $269.99 ($30 off)

Google Pixel Watch for $209.99 ($140 off)

Amazfit GTS 4 for $159.99 ($40 off)

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra for $339.99 ($60 off) We’re constantly scanning the Prime Big Deal Days sale for the creme de la creme of the offers, so be sure to check back on this page for regular updates.

Comments