Samsung's Galaxy Book 6 series will get a US launch next month and a slight price hike

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 series offers three new models and a complete redesign that includes the removal of the numpad.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 6, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, and Galaxy Book 6 Ultra will release March 11 in the US.

The base model Galaxy Book 6 starts at $1,050, the mid-tier Galaxy Book 6 Pro starts at $1,600, and the Galaxy Book 6 Ultra starts at $2,450.

Samsung previewed the Galaxy Book 6 series at CES 2026 with a versatile lineup that includes three new laptops, bringing back the Ultra variant omitted from the Galaxy Book 5 series. The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 series features Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, a complete redesign, and discrete NVIDIA graphics for the high-end Galaxy Book 6 Ultra model. Until now, we were still waiting on official pricing and availability information for Samsung’s upcoming laptops, but the company cleared things up in a newsroom post today.

Samsung says the Galaxy Book 6 series will be available for purchase in the US starting March 11, with prices as low as $1,049.99. That represents a slight price hike compared to the Galaxy Book 5, which currently retails at $999.99 for the base model, and is often discounted. The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro starts at $1,599.99, while the Galaxy Book 6 Ultra starts at $2,449.99.

The press release notes that the Galaxy Book 6 series will be available at physical Samsung stores and the company’s online store. Presumably, it will make its way to other retailers eventually, like Best Buy or Amazon.

Aside from the Galaxy Book 6, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, and Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, there will be a Galaxy Book6 Enterprise Edition available in late Spring 2026.

This generation of Galaxy Book laptops brings major changes, including a slimmer profile, an adjusted lid logo, and the removal of a numpad on all models. The return of the Galaxy Book 6 Ultra provides a discrete graphics option for buyers, with an NVIDIA RTX 5060 or RTX 5070 available. The other models use Intel Arc integrated graphics included in their “Panther Lake” series processors.

You can reserve a Galaxy Book 6 series laptop with no strings attached ahead of the next Galaxy Unpacked event set for Wednesday, February 25 at 10am PT / 10pm ET. You don’t have to buy the Galaxy Book 6 if you reserve one, but completing a reservation will earn you $30 in Samsung credit if you decide to pre-order.

