Your Samsung smartphone can have its messages summarized by AI, but there's a catch

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to integrate Microsoft Copilot on the Galaxy Book 4.

You can use Microsoft Copilot to summarize text messages by connecting your Galaxy smartphone to the Galaxy Book 4 via the Link to Windows and Microsoft Phone Link apps.

Copilot can also automatically create and send messages on your behalf directly from the Galaxy Book 4.

Samsung makes some amazing smartphones, and it also has laptops under its Galaxy Book branding that help build an ecosystem of connected devices. We know that the Galaxy S24 will be all about AI experiences. Still, Samsung is getting ahead of the Unpacked announcement by announcing a surprise AI integration for other Samsung smartphones that lets AI summarize messages. The catch is that you need the new Galaxy Book 4 for this, and the task is done through Microsoft Copilot.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Book 4 late last year, and right now, at CES 2024, the company has announced an integration with Microsoft Copilot specifically for Galaxy smartphones.

You need to connect your Galaxy smartphone to the Galaxy Book 4 via the Link to Windows app on Android and the Microsoft Phone Link app on Windows and ensure you use the same Microsoft account on both ends. Then, you can use Microsoft Copilot to find, read, or summarize text messages on your Galaxy smartphone and even automatically create and send messages on your behalf directly from the Galaxy Book 4.

With this connected feature, you can let Copilot on your Galaxy Book 4 track down restaurant recommendations your friends have made in previous messages on your Galaxy smartphone, search for visitor reviews on your browser, and then send a message to someone asking if they want to go there for dinner, all directly from the Galaxy Book 4. For this process, you won’t need to open any further apps on your Galaxy smartphone (beyond the Link to Windows connection).

Samsung does not list any Galaxy smartphone exclusions, noting that you only need a Galaxy smartphone with One UI 1 or above. However, the company does note that the feature availability may vary by market and device. The wording on the announcement also clearly points out that the feature is restricted to Galaxy Book 4 for now, so you may not be able to enjoy the same on older Galaxy Books or other Windows laptops.

