Samsung is betting the future of its smartphone sales on Galaxy AI

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series back in January, bringing a slew of Galaxy AI features to the phones and older flagship devices. The company has just released its Q1 2024 financial results, and it looks like it’s betting big on Galaxy AI in the future.

Samsung’s mobile and networks division reported 3.51 trillion won (~$2.54 billion) of operating profit in Q1 2024, citing strong sales of the Galaxy S24 series. The manufacturer also pointed to the line’s Galaxy AI features as contributing to the sales growth.

The company says it’ll bring these AI features to other flagship phones in Q2 2024, but also confirmed that “it will continue to invest in research and development to further expand and refine Galaxy AI.”

Samsung also hinted at future device plans for the rest of the year in its earnings report:

The MX business will seek annual growth in smartphone sales and aims to maintain sales momentum through the expansion of Galaxy AI to existing and new flagship products across foldable devices and tablets. For wearables, it will strengthen the Galaxy ecosystem experience through the expansion of new models and form factors like the Galaxy Ring. For smartwatches, the MX Business will strive to meet demand for upgrades through the launch of new premium models.

In other words, the company still has plenty of products to launch later this year. We’re expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Tab S10 series, the Galaxy Watch 7 line, and the aforementioned Galaxy Ring.