Galaxy S25 to get new AI features powered by Google's Gemini Nano 2 model: Report

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly working with Google to implement Gemini Nano 2 on Exynos chips for the Galaxy S25 series.

The upgraded AI model should power new generative AI features that run locally on the phone.

Although the Galaxy S24 series is only six months old, we’re already hearing a lot about the Galaxy S25 lineup. An exclusive report from a Korean outlet named Daum Herald Economy makes fresh claims about new AI features headed to the next S series flagships.

According to the report, Samsung executive Cho Cheol-min, MD at the company’s System LSI Division, confirmed on April 17 that the Galaxy S25 series will run Google’s next-generation on-device AI model — Gemini Nano 2. Google’s Gemini Nano AI model currently powers several on-device AI features on the Galaxy S24 series and the Pixel 8 Pro.

The Samsung official also said that the company plans to double its workforce to develop on-device AI solutions for Exynos chips. It currently has a team of 200 developing on-device solutions for Exynos chips. This number should go up to 400 by next year, as per Cheol-min’s comments.

This development aligns with a previous rumor that Samsung’s next flagship phones will be powered by a new Exynos 2500 processor featuring a dedicated AI accelerator built by Google.

Do you really care about AI features on your phones? 623 votes Yes 59 % No 26 % I am indifferent 15 %

There’s no word on what advances Google will offer with Gemini Nano 2, but it seems Samsung is already in talks with Google to implement it on its Exynos chips powering the S25 series.

Of course, these are early days for Galaxy S25 rumors but this latest piece of information isn’t all that surprising given how closely Samsung and Google are collaborating on smartphone AI right now. We’ll have to wait and see what new AI features are in store for the S25 series, but we’re guessing that we’ll know more about the so-called “Gemini Nano 2” model around the time of the Pixel 9 launch.

Comments