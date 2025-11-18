Search results for

Shame: Samsung's next mid-ranger could beat its Galaxy S26 flagship for charging speed

Samsung's upcoming mid-ranger could beat the base Galaxy S26 in a key area.
2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy A56 Home Screen
Paul Jones / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G has been listed on the website of China’s communications body.
  • The filing reveals a maximum wired charging speed of 45W.
  • The same website previously listed the Galaxy S26/S26 Pro with 25W wired speeds.

Flagship Android phones typically enjoy the best features, but Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A56 5G actually offered much faster charging speeds than the base Galaxy S25. Now, it looks like the upcoming Galaxy A57 5G might offer faster charging speeds than the Galaxy S26.

China’s 3C regulatory body has listed the apparent Galaxy A57 5G (model number SM-A5760), and this filing mentions a 45W charging speed. Check out the screenshot below, listing 10V/4.5A or 15V/3A charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G 3C charging
3C

Needless to say, this would be faster than the base Galaxy S25‘s 25W charging speed. However, the apparent Galaxy S26 or S26 Pro (model number SM-S9420) also passed through the 3C website back in September, and it’s listed with 25W charging speeds. That means the Galaxy A57 5G could offer faster charging speeds than the Galaxy S26. Check out the Galaxy S26/S26 Pro listing below.

Samsung Galaxy S26 or S26 Pro 3C listing
3C

This would be particularly embarrassing for Samsung as the Galaxy A5x phones typically cost $500 while the base Galaxy S phone starts at $800. If anything, you’d expect the more expensive phone to offer the same or faster charging speeds.

Nevertheless, I’m guessing that the Galaxy A57 5G will arrive with a mid-tier Exynos 1680 processor, no wireless charging, no telephoto camera, and few Galaxy AI features. So people who value a flagship-level experience in other areas should still keep the Galaxy S26 in mind.

