Galaxy A57 leak makes it look like a more compelling S26 alternative

TL;DR Specifications of the Galaxy A57 have leaked through a telecom certification in China.

As per the leak, the Galaxy A57 could be slimmer than the A56, measuring only 6.9mm.

The phone is also expected to feature Samsung’s Exynos 1680, a 50MP Sony primary camera, 45W charging, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung is on course to launch its flagship Galaxy S26 series later in February. Even before that mega event, though, Samsung could refresh its mid-range A series with noteworthy improvements to the cameras and the overall design. While the Galaxy A07 5G was unveiled last week, the A37 and A57 now appear ready for an official highlight in the coming weeks.

Out of the two, the Galaxy A57 is already breaking cover with a fresh listing on TENAA, China’s telecom certification body. While some of the Galaxy A57’s specifications had already leaked, the listing also divulges a breadth of additional information, including its dimensions, display, battery, and more.

TENAA

The most compelling change that the Galaxy A57 brings over the Galaxy A56 is the sleeker design. According to the TENAA certificate (via Android Treasure), the A57 measures 161.5 × 76.8 × 6.9 mm, indicating a reduced slimness from 7.4mm. In comparison, the smaller Galaxy S26 is rumored to be 6.96mm thick, making the A57 slimmer despite a larger overall footprint. The phone is also about 16 grams (0.56 ounces) lighter than the previous generation.

Next, the leak points to a chipset with an eight-core CPU and a peak frequency of 2.9GHz. Based on older leaks, this likely the Samsung Exynos 1680. The listing also lists 256GB as the storage option, and it’s unclear whether Samsung plans to continue offering the 128GB variant. Additionally, only 8GB and 12GB are listed as memory sizes, suggesting Samsung may finally do away with the 6GB option.

The Galaxy A57 is also listed with three cameras: 50MP, 12MP, and 5MP. As per a leak from last month, Samsung is likely to equip the Galaxy A57 with a Sony IMX906 sensor for the primary camera, although some regions may feature Samsung’s own ISOCELL GNJ with similar specifications instead. The other two cameras were tipped to be a 12MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro camera, both of which appear to be carried over from the Galaxy A56.

The listing also hints at a 6.6-inch display, which slightly differs from the Galaxy A56’s 6.7-inch AMOLED. However, we’re unsure id this is just a filing error or actually hints at Samsung changing the display too — although the chances of the latter happening are slim. The display should also house an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Finally, the Galaxy A57’s battery is rated at 4,905mAh, though it will be marketed as 5,000mAh, which is unchanged from the previous generation. The phone is also expected to offer 45W fast charging, which is faster than the base Galaxy S26 is rumored to offer. This may concern potential Galaxy S26 buyers, given the price disparity between the Galaxy A and S series.

While the TENAA certification suggests the launch of these devices is imminent, we aren’t quite sure of the exact launch date. Older leaks have pointed to a launch in the second week of February, and we suspect it to be rather discreet to keep the Galaxy S26 in focus.

