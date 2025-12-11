The best Galaxy phones for most people could launch earlier than expected

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 could launch earlier than expected.

The phones could launch in February 2026, which would be a month earlier than previous Galaxy A3x and A5x phones.

The Galaxy A37 is tipped to have an Exynos 1480 chip while the Galaxy A57 could have an Exynos 1680 processor.

Samsung has traditionally launched its key mid-range phones in March each year. However, a leaker has now claimed that the company could reveal its latest mid-rangers a little earlier in 2026.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has claimed on X that Samsung will launch the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 in February. This would be a month earlier than the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 launch windows. It would also be a month ahead of schedule compared to the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55. Yadav adds that the Galaxy A37 will use the Exynos 1480 chipset while the Galaxy A57 will use the upcoming Exynos 1680 SoC.

The Exynos 1480 first appeared in the Galaxy A55, and I thought the phone’s synthetic performance lagged behind the Pixel 8a. However, I also found that the phone handled advanced games just fine and could even emulate demanding PS2 and GameCube titles at a generally smooth pace. In other words, the Galaxy A37 probably won’t match phones like the Pixel 8a for benchmarks, but should deliver smooth real-world performance.

Otherwise, we really hope the Exynos 1680 is a major upgrade for Samsung’s mid-range silicon. After all, rival phones like the Google Pixel 9a and OnePlus 13R have easily outshone Samsung’s cheaper phones in terms of performance.

Finally, the tipster adds that the Galaxy A07 will launch later this month or in January 2026. So it looks like budget-conscious consumers or those who simply want a no-frills smartphone experience should keep an eye out in Q1 2026.

