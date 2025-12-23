Galaxy A37, A57 camera specs leak: A big upgrade for the cheaper phone

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Camera specs for the Samsung Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 have apparently leaked online.

The Galaxy A37 could get a welcome main camera upgrade but retain similar secondary cameras.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A57 might not deliver camera hardware upgrades.

The Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 led the mid-range charge for Samsung in 2025, but we’ve already heard a few leaks about the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57. The latest leak has just outlined apparent camera specs.

SmartPrix dug into leaked software and discovered purported camera details for the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37. Starting with the A57, the new phone is tipped to arrive with a Sony IMX906 main camera (50MP, 1/1.56-inch), a 13MP ISOCELL S5K3L6 ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP macro camera. The outlet explains that some regions might get the 50MP ISOCELL GNJ main camera instead, which has the same sensor size as the IMX906. A 12MP sensor (ISOCELL S5K3LC) will apparently handle selfies and video calls.

In other words, this generally looks like a sidegrade compared to the Galaxy A56. Samsung’s previous phone offered a near-identical main camera, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP macro lens. This is disappointing news if you were hoping Samsung would follow Nothing and realme by bringing a telephoto camera to the mid-range segment.

What do you think of mid-range Galaxy phones? 20 votes They're great devices 5 % They're okay, but could be better 75 % Rival phones are far better 20 %

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A37 is tipped to arrive with a Sony IMX906 main camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter (Samsung GC08A3), and a 5MP macro lens. The phone will apparently offer a 12MP selfie camera.

If confirmed, this means the Galaxy A37 will have a significantly larger main camera than the Galaxy A36 (1/1.96-inch). A larger camera sensor generally equates to better light intake, which should result in brighter, cleaner photos at night. This should also enable photos with reduced motion blur as the camera shutter doesn’t have to stay open as long. However, the secondary cameras seem fundamentally identical to those on the older phone.

In any event, it’s believed the new mid-range Galaxy phones could launch in February 2026. This would be a little earlier than the previous phones, which arrived in March. The Galaxy A37 will apparently use an Exynos 1480 chip while the Galaxy A57 might use an Exynos 1680 processor.

