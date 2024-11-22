Samsung Galaxy A56 release window: When will the Pixel 8a rival launch?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A56 is expected to be among the best mid-rangers you’ll be able to get and will directly compete with Google’s Pixel 8a. But when is it coming and will it, unlike its predecessor, make it to the US? Read on to learn more.

QUICK ANSWER Samsung hasn't officially announced the release date of the Galaxy A56, but based on rumors and the launch dates of its predecessors, we think we’ll most likely see it in March 2025. There’s also no word on whether the phone will make it to the US. Although we hope that will happen, we have our doubts.



Samsung Galaxy A56 possible release date

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The official release date of the Galaxy A56 remains a mystery for now. However, considering that the last three of its predecessors all made their debuts in March, it’s expected that we’ll see the Galaxy A56 in March 2025. Galaxy A55 was announced on March 11, 2024

Galaxy A54 was announced on March 15, 2023

Galaxy A53 was announced on March 17, 2022 Keep in mind that these are all announcement dates. Samsung didn’t start shipping the phones listed above on day one, as they all hit the shelves a week or two later. So while the Galaxy A56 is likely to be announced in March, it’s possible that official sales could kick off in April. We’ll update this post as soon as we know more.

Will the Samsung Galaxy A56 be released in the US?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Samsung changed its business strategy last year and decided not to release the Galaxy A55 in the US. In a statement given to Android Authority, the company said that they want to direct consumers toward buying the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 FE instead. The price difference between the latter and the Galaxy A55 in the US would be minimal, which raised concerns about a possible sales cannibalization within Samsung’s lineup.

Samsung’s US strategy for the Galaxy A56 is unknown at the moment, but we think it will stay the same. The S24 FE is available in the US, so Samsung will likely use the same logic and skip the US release for the Galaxy A56.

However, that’s just a guess. Anything can happen, especially since the S24 FE is more expensive than the S23 FE, which means the pricing difference between it and the upcoming Galaxy A56 could be bigger than between their predecessors — if the A56 doesn’t get a price hike, that is.

Do you want Samsung to launch the Galaxy A56 in the US? 14 votes Yes 43 % No 0 % I really don't care 57 %

We do hope Samsung changes its business strategy and brings the Galaxy A56 to the US since it’s expected to be a great phone that may give the Pixel 8a — and the upcoming Pixel 9a — a run for its money.

FAQs

What specs is the Galaxy A56 rumored to have? We’ve heard that the Galaxy A56 will support 45W charging, same as the Galaxy S24 Plus. We also expect the same 50, 12, 5MP rear camera setup and a new 12MP sensor up front. Rumors also suggest that the Galaxy A56 will come with the new Exynos 1580 chipset. Most other details are under wraps at the moment.

How much will the Galaxy A56 cost? The Galaxy A56 launched with a price tag of €479 in Europe, which comes out to just a tad under $500 based on the exchange rate at the time of writing. However, since a few Samsung phones like the S24 FE received a price hike, it’s possible that the A56 will be more expensive than its predecessor.

What software support will the Galaxy A56 have? The Galaxy A55 is promised to get four years of Android and five years of security updates, so we expect at least that for the A56. However, the budget-friendly Galaxy A16 that was recently released will get six years of OS and security updates, so it’s possible that Samsung will extend this promise to the Galaxy A56.

