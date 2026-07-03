Survey says the best Galaxy A37 alternative is a mid-range Moto, not a refurbished Samsung flagship

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The mid-range phone space is hugely competitive, especially in the US, but there’s one outside option that doesn’t get considered nearly enough: refurbished products. Several retailers sell older, higher-end devices on the cheap that are comparable in price to modern mid-rangers, yet offer so much more bang for your buck.

In a recent poll, we asked our readers which Samsung Galaxy A37 alternative is best, given that the Korean mid-ranger just debuted. And what’s clear to see is that the vast majority of readers would much rather buy a new mid-ranger than a refurbished flagship.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

This poll garnered over 4,000 votes, and the five major options are split rather evenly. Interestingly, while our focus device is a Samsung, our readers believe that the best alternative comes from another manufacturer entirely.

The Motorola Moto G Stylus (2026) is voters’ preferred Galaxy A37 alternative, with 23.2% of the vote. That’s nearly a quarter of voters dropping their ballots into Moto’s box.

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

Granted, this phone packs plenty of unique add-ons, from its stylus to its much faster charging than the Galaxy A37, but remarkably, more readers would rather grab this device than an older Samsung flagship.

Coming in second, with 19.9% of the vote, is the Galaxy S24. Refurbished models can be had for less than the Galaxy A37 and the Moto G Stylus (2026) — truly remarkable for a device that led Samsung’s phone charge just two years ago.

Which would you rather buy if both cost the same: a brand new mid-ranger or older refurbished flagship? 6 votes A brand new mid-range phone. 67 % An older refurbished flagship. 17 % I wouldn't get either. 0 % I'm not sure. 17 %

On paper, it blasts the Galaxy A37 and Moto G Stylus out of the water, except for its battery size, charging speed, and remaining years of software support.

What this result makes clear is that refurbished flagships just aren’t as popular as a sparkly new device, even if that device is a mid-range model.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

What about the other potential Galaxy A37 alternatives? Well, not too far behind the Galaxy S24 comes the upper mid-range Galaxy A57 (19.6%), the ever competitive Pixel 10a (19%), and the Nothing Phone 4a Pro (14.3%). An additional 4% of readers consider another device a better bet. Where do you stand on the new-versus-refurbished debate? Would you rather buy a new mid-range device or an older flagship phone? What would be your determining factor in this decision? Drop a comment below.

Follow