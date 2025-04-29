Samsung Galaxy A-series phones are getting a handy Galaxy S shortcut

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is adding Gemini side-button activation to several Galaxy A-series phones starting in early May.

A-series models won’t get the feature until they receive the One UI 7 update.

This could mean most Galaxy A-series users will have to wait until June for the functionality.

Samsung’s efforts to spread AI across its smartphone lineup continue, but some users might need a bit of extra patience. The company has announced that several Samsung Galaxy A devices will soon support activating Google’s Gemini assistant by pressing and holding the side button, mirroring the shortcut already available on the flagship Galaxy S series.

In a press release today, Samsung confirmed that the update will start rolling out globally in early May. It will enable even more direct Gemini access on the Galaxy A56 5G, A55 5G, A54 5G, A36 5G, A35 5G, A34 5G, A26 5G, A25 5G, A25e 5G, and A24. However, the catch in the footnotes reveals that the phones will only get this update when running on One UI 7.

Some models aren’t due to receive the update until June.

That’s where the functionality doesn’t look so imminent for all. Of those devices, only the Galaxy A56, A36, and A26 ship with One UI 7 out of the box. According to a leaked rollout schedule, the remaining eligible models aren’t due to receive the update until June. That means the side button shortcut for Gemini won’t be available to most A-series users until well after the initial launch window.

Once it arrives, the update will give users of mid-range and budget phones easier access to Gemini’s smart assistant capabilities. These include checking schedules, pulling up recommendations, and completing tasks across apps with voice commands.

The move reflects a broader shift in Samsung’s strategy. Gemini has already replaced Bixby as the default assistant on the Galaxy S25 series, launching by default when you press the side button. Bringing that same experience to the A series helps standardize Samsung’s AI across its device lineup.

