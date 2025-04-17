Samsung's One UI 7 rollout could go on even when others start receiving Android 16

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A rollout timeline from within the Samsung Members app suggests Samsung will soon resume rolling out the Android 15-based One UI 7 update to devices, with just a couple of flagships getting the update this month.

Older Galaxy flagship phones and tablets will apparently get the Android 15 update in May, at the same time when Google is expected to roll out stable Android 16 for its Pixel lineup.

Non-flagship Galaxy devices will seemingly receive Android 15 in June, at a time when other Android OEMs will be rolling out their Android 16 update.

It’s been a wild ride for Samsung Galaxy fans trying to get their Android 15 update with One UI 7. Samsung chose to launch the new update with the Galaxy S25 series, extending its beta program all through. Still, months after the phone’s launch, the company has been unable to roll out the stable One UI 7 update to owners of older Galaxy flagships. The stable rollout had begun, but was quickly pulled too. Samsung has remained typically silent throughout most of this ordeal, leaving users scrambling for any and all information. Now, a new rollout timeline is floating around, revealing when different Galaxy devices will receive their One UI 7 stable update.

Reddit user The_TAM spotted a notice in the Samsung Members app that detailed the rollout information for One UI 7. The user is from India, which so far has been part of the early rollout waves for One UI 7, lagging behind South Korea but getting access usually before the US. Following the notice, you can thus expect One UI 7 for your devices a little after the mentioned months.

Keep in mind that in the above images, “April 25” means April 2025 and does not refer to the date 25. We’re reproducing the list below for better clarity:

Galaxy devices getting One UI 7 starting April 2025: Galaxy S24 series Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy devices getting One UI 7 starting May 2025: Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (including 5G models) Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 Galaxy S23 series Galaxy S24 FE Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, and Galaxy S9 Ultra (including 5G models) Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Galaxy S21 series Galaxy S23 FE Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, and Galaxy S8 Ultra (including 5G models) Galaxy S22 series Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Galaxy devices getting One UI 7 starting June 2025: Galaxy Tab S9 FE series (including 5G models) Galaxy A16 5G Galaxy A35 5G Galaxy A55 5G Galaxy F16 5G Galaxy M16 5G Galaxy M35 5G Galaxy M55 5G Galaxy A34 5G Galaxy A54 5G Galaxy F15 5G Galaxy M15 5G Galaxy A25 5G Galaxy F55 5G Galaxy M55s 5G Galaxy A05s Galaxy A15 5G Galaxy A73 5G Galaxy F05 Galaxy F34 5G Galaxy F54 5G Galaxy M05 Galaxy M34 5G Galaxy Tab A9 Plus (including 5G model) Galaxy A14 Galaxy A14 5G Galaxy A33 5G Galaxy A53 5G Galaxy F14 Galaxy M14 Galaxy A06 Galaxy XCover 7 Galaxy F14 5G Galaxy M14 5G Galaxy M33 5G Galaxy M53 5G Galaxy Tab A9



If this timeline does pan out, Samsung will continue updating several of its devices to Android 15 until June at least.

Curiously, Google is all ready to roll out Android 16 Beta 4 sometime today, and we expect stable Android 16 to land sometime in May, possibly around Google I/O. This means the entirety of Google’s Pixel lineup, down to its budget/mid-range Pixel A-series, will likely receive stable Android 16 next month, the same time when several of Samsung’s older flagship phones and tablets will be receiving it. Other Android OEMs like OPPO and OnePlus have already begun rolling out developer betas for Android 16, whereas Samsung is still stuck with Android 15 betas.

Even with One UI 7, Samsung is not rolling out key features like Now Brief to older flagships, even though the code is present within the firmware. Instead, as per leaks, this feature is marked for the One UI 8 release, a build that is nothing more than One UI 7.1 in spirit.

Needless to say, Samsung dropped the ball on the One UI 7 update. The company could proactively communicate with its users to reassure them, but it’s choosing not to do so. Instead, we have to rely on Reddit members to post announcements from within the Samsung Members app.

