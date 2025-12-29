Samsung reveals modem that could power some Galaxy S26 models, and here's what's new

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has quietly listed the Exynos Modem 5410 on its website.

This modem is expected to appear in some Galaxy S26 models.

The new modem is very similar to the old one, but offers improved efficiency and more robust satellite capabilities.

Samsung announced the Exynos 2600 processor earlier this month, and it’s expected to power some Galaxy S26 models. We know that the Exynos 2600 will be paired with an external modem, but Samsung has just announced a new modem that will apparently be paired with the processor.

Samsung quietly listed the Exynos Modem 5410 on its website (h/t: r/Android), and a leaker previously claimed that this will be the modem in all Exynos-powered Galaxy S26 variants. So what makes this modem stand out from the Exynos Modem 5400?

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

A look at the spec sheet reveals that the Exynos Modem 5410 has plenty of features in common with its predecessor. Expect a 4nm manufacturing process, 3GPP Release 17 support, NB-IoT and NR-NTN support, and downlink speeds of up to 14.79Gbps.

However, Samsung’s product page notes that the new modem offers improved efficiency and lower standby power consumption compared to the Exynos Modem 5400. The improvements don’t stop here, as Samsung Semiconductor pointed out to Android Authority that the new modem offers the “first hardware-based post-quantum cryptography chip” for better security.

Finally, Samsung told us that the Exynos Modem 5410 had “integrated support” for NB NTN, NR NTN and Direct-to-Cellular (D2C) standards. By contrast, the Exynos Modem 5400 only had preliminary support for these satellite-based standards.

In other words, Galaxy S26 phones with this modem will support more robust satellite connectivity capabilities, better security, and lower power consumption. We’re particularly glad to see improved efficiency, so our fingers are crossed for much better battery life in real-world use cases.

Follow