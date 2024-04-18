Exynos 5400 modem announced: This could power the Pixel 9 series

TL;DR Samsung has officially detailed the Exynos 5400 modem, its first with two-way satellite connectivity.

The Exynos 5400 is used in the Exynos variants of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus.

We also expect the modem to be used in the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series.

Qualcomm’s modems are the preferred choice in all the top smartphones sold in the US, but other companies also make competitive modems. Samsung has just announced the new Exynos 5400 5G modem, its first modem with two-way satellite connectivity. This is also the same modem used on the Exynos Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus and the same that we expect on the Google Pixel 9 series.

The Exynos 5400 supports 3GPP Release 17, at par with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X80 modem. Samsung is promising maximum data throughput speeds of up to 14.79Gbps. Further, the Exynos 5400 can aggregate three carriers of 100MHz and two of 40MHz into a single complete frequency of 380MHz bandwidth within the FR1 frequency band, achieving speeds of 11.2Gbps with 1,024 QAM.

The Exynos 5400 5G modem is built on a 4nm EUV process. It supports 4×4 MIMO for sub-6GHz and 2×2 MIMO for mmWave.

The Exynos 5400 is the first Samsung modem that supports both NB-IoT NTN and NR NTN for connectivity in remote areas. NB-IoT NTN allows you to send and receive messages by connecting to high-earth satellites, while NR NTN allows 5G devices to connect to low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites for better transmission of a large amount of data.

A Samsung Semiconductor spokesperson confirmed to us that the Exynos 5400 IP was used in the Exynos Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, which sport the Exynos 2400 processor. However, Samsung Electronics has not mentioned two-way satellite connectivity as a feature on the Galaxy S24 series in any form. Unlike the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series, you cannot send emergency messages without cellular connectivity (through satellite connectivity) on the S24 series in any form, at least not yet.

