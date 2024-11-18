Samsung's XR glasses still need some time to cook, but we're already excited about these specs

TL;DR A new report suggests that Samsung will launch its hotly anticipated XR glasses in Q3 2025.

The device will reportedly feature a Qualcomm AR1 chipset, a 12MP camera, and a 155mAh battery.

Samsung’s smart glasses could also feature Google’s Gemini LLM to enable AI features.

Samsung has been working on a new XR product for a while now. The company first teased it during the Galaxy S23 launch event in 2023, and we’ve since learned that the XR device will pack a Qualcomm chipset and get its AI smarts from Google. While Samsung hasn’t shared further details, we now have some information about the device’s specifications and a tentative launch date.

According to a new report from a South Korean publication (via Sammobile), Samsung’s XR device could hit the market in the third quarter of 2025. The company will allegedly limit the initial production run to half a million units, suggesting that the device may only launch in select markets.

Previously, reports claimed that Samsung planned to launch a developer version of the XR device later this year and bring the consumer model to the market in March next year. However, it now seems the device has been delayed by a few months, but we may get another glimpse of it during Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series launch event early next year.

As for its specifications, the report states that Samsung’s first XR glasses will pack Qualcomm’s AR1 chipset as the main processing unit, with an NXP semiconductor handling auxiliary processing. Samsung could also equip the device with a 12MP Sony IMX681 CMOS sensor to enable features like QR code and gesture recognition. The XR glasses will reportedly pack a 155mAh battery and weigh around 50 grams.

Samsung has already confirmed that it’s working with Google to develop the device’s software and the new report claims that the XR glasses will come with Gemini baked in to offer a wide range of AI features. We don’t have any information about its price point at the moment, but we expect more details to emerge in the coming months.

