Samsung's finally killing off support for these Galaxy Fit trackers

TL;DR Samsung is updating the Galaxy Wearable app ahead of the One UI 8.5 launch, and it drops support for two Galaxy Fit wearables.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e, both released in 2019, will no longer work with the Galaxy Wearable app following the update.

The update also adds support for the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro ahead of their expected reveal next week.

One UI 8.5 is right around the corner, and Samsung is starting to make changes to core features and apps in preparation for the big launch. This week, the brand previewed a major Bixby upgrade that will add natural language understanding and real-time web access. Now, the Galaxy Wearable app is getting an update that brings a fresh One UI 8.5 look to the software and adds support for the upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 series. However, the latest update also drops support for two Galaxy Fit models.

Galaxy Wearable app version 2.2.68.26010761 is currently rolling out in Korea, with other regions likely to follow, according to a post on Samsung’s community forums. The release notes for the update are live on the Galaxy Wearable app’s Galaxy Store listing (via SamMobile). They confirm the update adds the One UI 8.5 user experience, enhances Smart Switch security, and adds support for the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro while terminating support for the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e.

Samsung released the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e in 2019, so they’re both seven years old at this point. The “e” in Galaxy Fit e stands for “essential,” as the wearable was cheaper than the standard Galaxy Fit with fewer features. Both it and the regular Galaxy Fit were positioned to entry-level buyers who wanted an affordable fitness-tracking band and nothing more. The two 2019 wearables were subsequently replaced by the Galaxy Fit 2 in 2022 and the Galaxy Fit 3 in 2024.

In other words, the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e are quite old and have been unavailable for purchase for years, which explains why Samsung is dropping support for them. There probably aren’t too many users still wearing a Galaxy Fit or Galaxy Fit e in 2026, and the Galaxy Fit 3 is a compelling upgrade for around $60. That said, if you’re still using one of these two Galaxy Fit models, you may want to avoid updating the Galaxy Wearable app to retain support for them as long as possible.

It’s unclear whether the dropped support will impact pairing and syncing data with the Samsung Health app. As support for the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e fades away, the Galaxy Wearable app gets Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro support ahead of a Galaxy Unpacked event set for next week.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Buds 4 series at the event happening on Wednesday, February 25 at 10am PT / 10pm ET — and it’s basically official.

