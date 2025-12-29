Forget about Galaxy S26: Samsung could pull an Apple for the Galaxy S28's GPU

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has apparently developed its own GPU architecture and plans to use it in the Exynos 2800 processor.

This chipset could potentially be used in some Galaxy S28 models in 2028.

It’s believed that this custom GPU tech would enable improved local AI capabilities and better software optimization.

Samsung’s high-end Exynos processors have GPUs based on AMD’s architecture. This technology is derived from AMD’s PC hardware, bringing good graphical performance and ray tracing tech to Exynos-powered Samsung phones. We previously heard rumors that Samsung could be designing its own GPU without AMD, and we now have more apparent details.

Korean outlet Hankyung (h/t: Jukan05 on Twitter) reports that Samsung has developed its own GPU architecture and plans to offer this “proprietary” GPU on the Exynos 2800 in 2027. So if Samsung decides to use the Exynos 2800 in some Galaxy S28 models in 2028, these devices would likely offer a custom GPU.

Samsung signed a deal in 2019 to use AMD’s graphical architecture in Exynos chips, followed by an extended agreement in 2023. 2022’s Exynos 2200 was the first fruit of this partnership, followed by the Exynos 2400 and 2500. The Korean manufacturer also brought AMD GPU tech to mid-range chips like the Exynos 1480 and 1580.

So why is the Galaxy maker switching to a fully custom GPU without AMD’s RDNA architecture? Samsung reportedly believes it can’t “fully implement” AI functions or achieve “perfect” software optimization with a general-purpose GPU. A fully custom GPU would therefore allow Samsung to craft silicon that’s designed for its own specific goals and workloads. A custom GPU would also follow in Apple’s footsteps, as it uses in-house graphical hardware for its iPhone processors.

This custom GPU plan won’t necessarily stop at smartphone processors, either. The outlet reports that Samsung eventually plans to bring this tech to smart glasses, infotainment systems, autonomous vehicles, and humanoid robots.

