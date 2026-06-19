Samsung just confirmed the Exynos 2700 is coming, and the Galaxy S27 could have it

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has acknowledged that the Exynos 2700 is in development

A company executive claimed that Samsung wants to use it in “top-tier” smartphones, potentially hinting at the Galaxy S27 range.

We already know the Exynos 2700 will undergo a packaging change that should result in cooler temperatures.

We’re expecting Samsung’s Galaxy S27 series to be powered by both the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro and the in-house Exynos 2700 processor. Now, Samsung has gave us the clearest sign yet that this could be its plan.

Samsung executive Park Yong-In elaborated on the Exynos 2700’s development during a briefing, according to Hankyung (h/t: SamMobile): Development is proceeding without setbacks, with the goal of applying it to top-tier smartphones. The executive didn’t actually name these “top-tier” phones, but Samsung’s newest high-end chips typically debut on the Galaxy S phones. So it’s a safe bet that the company is talking about the Galaxy S27 series. This might also be the first time Samsung has officially acknowledged the new Exynos chip.

In saying so, a company source previously disclosed a key Exynos 2700 detail to Android Authority in April. We learned that the Exynos processor and the accompanying DRAM would sit side-by-side on the same substrate. Samsung’s Heat Path Block (effectively a heat sink) would then sit atop both the processor and DRAM to keep them cool. By contrast, the current-generation Exynos 2600 places the Heat Path Block next to the DRAM but on top of the processor, which means only the processor is kept cool.

In any event, we’re keen to see how the Exynos 2700 compares to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. I’m still expecting Qualcomm to hold the lead in terms of raw single-core CPU performance, but recent history suggests that Samsung might excel at sustained workloads.

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