Perplexity challenges Chrome by launching a (very expensive) AI web browser

TL;DR Perplexity is rolling out a new browser called “Comet.”

Comet is currently only available to users who subscribe to the Perplexity Max plan.

Availability will expand on an invite-only basis.

It appears the rise of AI-centered browsers is upon us. Not too long ago, The Browser Company revealed it was moving on from its quirky Arc browser and shifting focus to its AI-powered successor, Dia. As The Browser Company continues to work on Dia, which is currently in beta, AI startup Perplexity is launching its own competing browser.

Today, Perplexity announced the rollout of a browser that incorporates its AI assistant and search tools. The company calls its new browser “Comet,” which is billed as “A web browser built for today’s internet.”

It should come as no surprise that Comet uses Perplexity as its main search engine, providing AI-generated responses sourced from the web to answer your queries. In the sidebar, you’ll also be able to access the AI assistant. This assistant gives the browser agentic capabilities, allowing it to perform tasks like summarizing text, buying a product, scheduling an event, or sending an email.

At the moment, Comet is only available on PC and Mac, but the company says there are plans to expand to other platforms. If you want to try it out, you’ll need to be a Perplexity Max subscriber, which costs $200 per month. However, availability is expected to expand, but only on an invitation basis.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.